Does Aaron Rodgers talk to his family? Exploring NFL star's controversial relationship with his parents, brothers

Aaron Rodgers is one of America's most well-known athletes, but the NFL quarterback has had less luck with his family relationships. The Jets player has experienced quite ups and downs with his personal relationships. For nearly ten years, Rodgers has been estranged from his parents Edward and Darla and two brothers Jordan and Luke.

In 2016, Aaron's younger brother Jordan appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and this was the first time when the family feud came into limelight. He revealed that the NFL star player had distanced himself from the family. Jordan confessed to Fletcher, “It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life.” He further explained that he chose to stay “close” to his parents and his brother [Luke].

He told People, that time, “It had to be talked about.” However, he did not disclose the reason why Aaron had distanced himself from his family. On the other hand, Aaron didn't seem interested in telling any story of his side. He chose to avoid any questions related to the matter when asked about it. He told ABC’s WISN 12 News he would rather not discuss the matter. According to what was told to People, by a source, Aaron would rather ‘deal with his family issues privately’.

Why did Aaron Rodgers distance himself from his family?

Although nothing exactly is known so far, however, according to a source close to Aaron told People, it all started from the quarterback's longstanding sibling rivalry with his younger brother Jordan, who also played NFL for a brief time. According to the source, the two were always “competitive” and they were always trying to one-up each other. The feeling started ever since they were very young and kids and it got bitter with their age.

There was a point when they disagreed about something not very “interesting” but it turned into a “blow-up” which resulted in them saying regrettable things to each other and that's when the rivalry got higher, as per the source. The argument was so bad that their parents had other be involved in it. There were chances that the argument could have been resolved, however, ‘some people chose to go public with it, rather than keeping it a private family matter’. That resulted in where they are now.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Aaron's father Ed told The New York Times that he had not been in contact with his son, who played for the Green Bay Backers at that time since late in 2014. “Fame can change anything,” However he wished for the “best”.

In 2018, Olivia Munn, whom Aaron dated back in from 2014 to 2017, disclosed on SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live that the quarterback didn't talk to his family “in months,” during 2014. According to Munn, it was even before they started dating. “He hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.” However, she didn't reveal the reason why this happened, and said that it was from “both sides,” and that neither of the sides is “clean.”

After a lot of Cryptic posts on social media for all of these years, a source close to Aaron told People that they finally started communicating “a little bit,” but that didn't help the distance between them come any closer. Later in the year, Aaron stated on Aubrey Marcus Podcast that he had “no bitterness” for his family and hoped for "reconciliation”

However, during Jordan (2022) and Luke's wedding (2019), everyone was seen in the pictures except for Aaron. In 2023 during his appearance on Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Aaron stated that he learned a lot of “lessons.”

