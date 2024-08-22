Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have a YouTube Channel? Everything About CR7’s Record-Breaking UR Platform

Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest name on the planet with a wide following all around the globe. Today’s big question is does he have a YouTube Channel? So, if this question had popped up some days back it would probably have been a huge ‘NO, NO’, But as of yesterday, August 21, 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo has a YouTube channel.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his YouTube account on Wednesday, and millions of fans subscribed within hours. The Portugal international published 19 movies to his 'UR Cristiano' account, which include footage of himself and his family.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

It was an immediate success. Within 90 minutes, the Al Nassr forward broke the world record for the fastest channel to reach one million members. He currently has 15.4 million and counting.

Ronaldo, 39, shared a video on Instagram giving his children a gold "play button" plaque awarded to him by YouTube for reaching 1 million subscribers.

He wrote: "A present for my family ❤️ Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!"

While Ronaldo rapidly overtook eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Argentina captain Lionel Messi's subscriber count of 2.31 million, he still has a long way to go before catching Mr. Beast, the most subscribed YouTuber with 331 million.

This is not the first time the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player has established a social media record.

Ronaldo has 170 million Facebook followers, 112.6 million on X, and an impressive 636 million on Instagram.

Ronaldo said the channel would not only include stories from his football career, but will also provide insight into his "family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business."

“I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo is nearing the end of his illustrious football career, which has seen him play for some of Europe's top teams, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. Currently, he plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr.

He has won the Ballon d'Or award five times, which is given to the world's finest football player each year.

After losing to Al Hilal in their previous Spanish Super Cup final, Ronaldo and Al Nassr will seek to win the upcoming game this time. Al Nassr suffered a 1-4 loss, with Ronaldo scoring the only goal. Meanwhile, Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom also contributed 1 goal each.

Ronaldo will now try to end Al Hilal's domination in the local league. Speaking to The Associated Press, Al Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly stated, "I'm feeling a lot of apprehension because this season is going to be very difficult. Last year, it was a tough championship, but we managed to come out on top. This year, all the teams will be gunning to beat Al Hilal."

