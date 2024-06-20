Does Drake Really Have a Tattoo of Lakers Superstar LeBron James on His Body? Find Out

For many years, NBA star LeBron James and Drake have maintained a vibrant friendship while excelling in their respective arenas.

Drake executed an elaborate skit to applaud LeBron James after he outdid the NBA's all-time scoring record. The fans burst into laughter and jokes as Drake feigned a message recording during a night out.

Moreover, in 2009, marking their friendship's notable moment, LeBron James showed up at Drake's release party in Toronto, Canada, for his "So Far Gone" mixtape, extending his vigorous support to the budding Drake.

Now, an intriguing question arises - Is their friendship so profound that it spurred Drake to ink a tattoo of LeBron James on his body? Let's probe further to satisfy our curiosity.

ALSO READ: Who Is Olivier Rioux? All About Florida Basketball Giant Who Holds Record of World’s Tallest Teenager

Does Drake have a tattoo of LeBron James?

Yes, Drake does have a tattoo of LeBron James. It's placed on his left upper, showing LeBron in his notable high school Irish 23 jersey. The artist behind the hyperrealistic portrait tattoo is Inal Bersekov, who inked Drake in 2018. The tattoo sits next to a compass piece on Drake's left bicep.

Also, Drake holds close ties to the NBA beyond his friendship with LeBron. His heart lies with the Toronto Raptors, the team he serves as a global ambassador and executive. Rooting for his hometown team, you'd see Drake at games, decked out in Raptors gear, and passionately cheering them on. He also maintains strong relationships with several NBA pros, like Paul Pierce, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Advertisement

In his music, Drake frequently pays homage to several NBA players, expressing admiration for their accomplishments. Among those given kudos include Shaquille O'Neal, whose name drops in "Used To" and "Barry Bonds Freestyle." Steph Curry also gets a few mentions in songs such as "0 to 100," "Still Here," and "Weston Road Flows."

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" features Kevin Durant, and he also gets a mention in "Weston Road Flows." LeBron James returns in "Nonstop" and "Barry Bonds Freestyle," while Devin Booker earns a shout-out in "Sicko Mode," referred to as "Wet like I’m Book." These shout-outs undeniably display Drake's respect for these NBA athletes' skills.

ALSO READ: Rich Paul Reveals LeBron James Is Calling Off Plans To Play With Son Bronny Next Season