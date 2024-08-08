Does Imane Khelif Have a Child? Exploring Viral Controversy Surrounding Paris Olympics Star

Imane Khelif has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this Paris Olympics. Although she has stormed her way into the finals and is a potential medal contender for Algeria, Khelif’s outing in Paris has been plagued by gender controversy. Many have been accusing her of being a man and even a transgender. Although these allegations have not been proven, such an allegation riled up the entire Olympics and soon people started digging out Imane Khelif’s past. A major area of curiosity was whether Imane Khelif had a child. Well, according to reports, there is no evidence that Imane Khelif is married or has given birth to a child yet.

The controversy surrounding Khelif started when Italian boxer Angela Carini decided to pull out of the fight in under 46 seconds. Soon after her perplexing decision, Carini accused Khelif of having punched her harder than a woman should. An enraged Carini went on to say that she has grown up boxing with male fighters including her brother. Thus, she knew how a punch from a male boxer would feel.

Researching Khelif’s past, it was found that the Algerian boxer failed an eligibility test for competing in the female division. While the IBA did not reveal the entire details of the test, the Russian-led organization made a serious allegation against Khelif. President Umar Kremlev stated that Imane Khelif was, “trying to deceive their colleagues and pretend to be women.” According to a recent article from Sportskeeda, Imane Khelif was said to suffer from a rare disorder named DSD (Disorders of S*x Development). Under such circumstances, the concerned individual is said to have an imbalance in hormones, genes, and reproductive parts.

While the concerned individual can be raised as females, their body possesses the male hormone, testosterone and also has the XY chromosomes. According to the National Library of Medicine, an individual suffering from DSD can get pregnant. There can be assisted reproductive techniques (ART) used to enhance the chances of conceiving for such individuals. However, the report also notes that the potential of fertility depends “on the phenotype and is inversely related to the severity of the disorder.”

The report further details, “Reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists must be considered active partners of the interdisciplinary treatment team. With current advances in ART, pregnancy is more achievable in patients who were considered infertile at first glance.” Thus, taking the report as a metric, it can be said that Imane Khelif does have the potential to get pregnant. However, that depends on a large number of variables like whether she wants to go through with pregnancy, and how much the fertility potential and other health complications(if any) are determined by the medical professionals.

