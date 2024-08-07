Does Jake Paul Use Steroids or Growth Hormones? Victor Martinez Shares His Take

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to PED and Growth Hormone usage.

Jake Paul might be resorting to growth hormones according to Victor Martinez. In a recent episode of ‘The Generation Iron Podcast’, Martinez, along with Vlad Yudin and Edwin Mejia Jr., discussed the use of steroids and insulin in bodybuilding. During their discussion, Martinez was asked to speak on the allegations brought by Conor McGregor against Jake Paul. In a now-deleted X post, McGregor accused ‘The Problem Child’ of using PEDs.

Reflecting on the matter, Victor Martinez stated that it might be a possibility. However, according to Martinez, Jake Paul did not use steroids but he allegedly took the help of growth hormones to enhance his physique. Martinez stated that his reason for this explanation was the significant changes in the structures of Jake Paul in recent times.

However, Martinez also went on to praise Jake Paul for his work ethics. He said that Paul was immensely hardworking and the dedication he puts in his daily training goes on to reflect in his boxing career. Martinez then asked fans to remember that taking PED alone does not help an athlete in enhancing their skills. They need continued hard work and perseverance to get to their desired goal. Thus, Victor Martinez was more interested in speaking about the accomplishments of an athlete rather than delving into whether or not that athlete is using PED.

Well, Jake Paul has had quite a stellar career in boxing. Boasting a 10-1 professional record, Paul aims to be the world’s number one boxer. And quite interestingly, Paul has impressed everyone with his boxing abilities. Securing 7 knockout victories out of his 11 bouts goes on to show the amount of power Paul packs in his punches. Over the years, Jake Paul has defeated the likes of Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Tommy Fury, Anderson Silva and more.

Although a large section of the fans discredits Jake Paul for fighting retired fighters, Paul looks well on course to make a flourishing career in boxing. In his latest matchup with Mike Perry, Paul won the bout in the sixth round via TKO. As part of the BKFC promotion, such a loss seemed to anger the BKFC owner, Conor McGregor as he claimed to ‘fire’ Perry from the promotion in a now-deleted X post.

Immediately after his victory, Jake Paul called out the UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for a boxing bout. Pereira too, responded immediately with a FaceTime call. However, for that fight to happen, Dana White has to give his consent, which looks quite far fetched at this point. Jake Paul too, has his hands full as he faces the daunting challenge of Mike Tyson next.