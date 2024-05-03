Does Joe Burrow's GF Olivia Holzmacher Really Have Cancer? Exploring Viral Rumor

Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft 2024, it seems like the upcoming season is just around the corner, and the league is set to release the schedule and games very soon this month. The franchises are already preparing for the campaign, as are the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Bengals, a viral rumor about their quarterback, Joe Burrow, has been circulating online, mainly on TikTok, regarding his personal life. It is said that the 27-year-old is dating a girl with cancer. Is this true? Let us have a look.

Does Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, really have cancer?

No official announcement or reliable source has claimed that Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher has cancer, so one can assume all this to be just rumors. Keeping such a big thing secret might not be possible for her, especially when she is dating a public figure like Burrow. Additionally, Olivia has never mentioned that she is suffering from the disease, hence, there is no legitimate reason to believe the viral claims.

Recently, the duo was seen relaxing in a tropical locale during the NFL off-season showing an insight into the Bengal QB's recovery in the last picture of her Instagram post.

The stunning blonde often posts images of her vacationing, wandering all around the world, or attending a Taylor Swift concert with her friends. She doesn't shy away from updating her followers about her travel life routines on the app, where she has around 159k followers. The couple met back in college days and have gotten stronger ever since. Burrow's pictures all over Olivia's Instagram are proof of it.

Rumors surround Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher's breakup

So, Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher having cancer is not the only rumor making the rounds on the internet. A recent report by MARCA suggested an alleged breakup between the two while the quarterback was allegedly involved with an OnlyFans model called Babydoll. However, the two remain silent. Looking at her Instagram, there is no sign of any alleged separation, as Olivia still has all the happy memories of her with the Bengals player she posted online.

The former LSU player was drafted by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft as first overall. While the franchise prepares for the upcoming season, Burrow will be looking forward to providing his best services as a key player for the side.

