Does John Cena Have Kids? Here's All You Need to Know

Former sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena is widely regarded as one of the most successful WWE superstars of all time. He also holds the throne of one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

John Cena is particularly popular with younger audiences. His WWE gimmick is well-designed and makes him look like a superstar. His only motto was to overcome all obstacles, even after facing major setbacks throughout the storylines. His popular moniker, “Never Give Up,” and his look wearing colorful bands and jorts made him more appealing to the younger audience.

Mr. You Can’t See Me, John Cena himself, is very kind in front of fans, especially his younger fans. He even has the world record for granting the most wishes on Make My Wish.

WWE fanatics and the general audience often wonder if John Cena has kids. Shockingly, the 47-year-old WWE champion and successful Hollywood actor does not have children and has stated that he’ll never have them in his entire life.

Not wanting kids was the main reason for Nikki Bella and John Cena’s breakup after being together for years. John Cena himself revealed his reasoning for not wanting to have kids in his entire life. John Cena is currently happily married to Shay Shariatzadeh .

In a candid chat with The Drew Barrymore Show, John Cena opened up about his reasoning for not wanting kids. John Cena acknowledged that raising kids needs more time and attention than he doesn’t have as an actor and part-time wrestler, and he can’t give much of his time.

John Cena stated, “It's hard work to balance the time. I need to run myself correctly. It's hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It's hard to keep connections with those in my life who I love, and it's also hard to put in an honest day's work.”

He further said, “This is just my perspective; again, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have fuel for it. It's like saying to somebody, 'Hey, you're pretty good with your hands; you'd be a great carpenter.' But if I want to be an actor, I'll be an actor.“

Last month, in WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, John Cena unexpectedly came back and stunned the world and made headlines after he announced 2025 is the last year when he’ll lace his boots and enter the ring, and then he’ll finally put his wrestling jorts away and retire happily from the rin-ring competition.

There’s huge anticipation for John Cena's last run, and precious reports even suggest WWE has already started crafting plans for him. His run will have multiple dates, including international dates as well. The first name that has come up to lock horns with John Cena is none other than the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, The Ring General, Gunther.

Gunther is definitely on the list of the next big superstars in WWE. He was rumored to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XL, and now he is rumored to face John Cena. and for the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, he is set to face Randy Orton.

