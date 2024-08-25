Does John Cena Own a Bugatti? Find Out

John Cena has a wild passion for cars. He has a rich collection of fancy four-wheelers in his garage, ranging from a 2006 Dodge Viper that costs around USD 80,000 to a 1970 Plymouth Superbird that costs around USD 135,000.

But does he have a Bugatti? Unfortunately, no. Cena once revealed he was a huge fan of the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, which was his favorite car. And what’s the big deal about that car? It is powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W-16 engine and runs a maximum power of 1500 Nmat 3000 to 5000 RPM. But he hasn’t reported owning one Bugatti so far.

Cena’s love for fancy cars is so great that he once bought a fake Lamborghini, which didn’t turn out exactly the way he wanted. While recently speaking at the Club Shay Shay podcast, Cena revealed that buying that fake Lamborghini was his worst purchase, as he didn’t want to spend on a real one.

Since Cena came from a humble background, getting a car for him before becoming a huge WWE star was a big deal. So, which was the first car the former WWE Champion brought into his garage?

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cena revealed that his first car was a 1984 Cadillac Coupe Deville, which he got at the age of 14. But it was scrapped by the time he turned 15. Why? Cena revealed that the car went to waste, as he “smoked the transmission” of the car.

Cena admitted that he did not know how to drive the automatic car, which resulted in him damaging his first car. But that was Cena’s first gig with machines.

He has a wide collection today in his garage, which houses Rolls Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Gallardo, Maserati GranTurismo C-MC Stradale, Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Ultimate Edition, Buick GSX '70, Plymouth Superbird, Dream Machines InCENArator, Ford GT '06, and Ford GT '17.

And it doesn’t end with this. Cena also has a unique collection of vintage cars, including a 1966 Dodge Hemi Charger valued at about USD 31,000, a 1970 AMC Rebel Machine valued at USD 65,800, and a 1969 AMC AMX, which costs around USD 50,000. These are just a few vintage cars Cena has in his garage. There is a long list of the four-wheeler machines Cena owns.

As for his WWE journey, Cena has announced his retirement by the end of December 2025. In January 2025, Cena said he would start his retirement tour, and he has locked in exactly 36 dates for it. WrestleMania 41 at Las Vegas would also be Cena’s last grand WWE event. The Cenation leader says that he will not return to the squared circle at any cost once he hangs up his boots.

