Does Kevin Durant Have Kids? Exploring NBA Star’s Family Life

Eligible bachelor? Yes, we can call Kevin Durant that, without a doubt. The NBA star is one of the most well-known bachelors in the sports world, but despite his fame, he’s never been married, nor does he have any children.

Durant is a complex figure with many facets to his personality. He's not just a basketball genius—a true 'unicorn' and a player of his generation—but also an extraordinary scorer, a top-notch defender, and an all-around legend of the game. While his on-court achievements are well-known, his personal life remains much more of a mystery. With his recent stellar playoff performances, fans are naturally curious: does KD have kids?

Born in 1988, Kevin Durant is currently 34 years old and will soon turn 35. He grew up immersed in basketball, attended the University of Texas for a year, and was drafted as the 2nd overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft.

Although there are plenty of rumors about who KD might be dating or whether he has children, reliable information is scarce. Here’s what we do know about his family life:

Kevin Durant does not have children. Despite having been in multiple relationships, he has not yet become a father. He discussed this in a 2021 conversation with Draymond Green on ‘Chips With Draymond Green.’ Durant shared his reasons for not having kids yet, saying:

"That’s a big commitment for one. I always felt that I was really zoned in to my work. Eventually, I do want that. But the older I get, it feels better. I get to know myself more, understand my situation little bit more. So if I were to invite someone in or combine my life with another person, it would be perfect at this time as opposed to 10 years ago."

As he continues searching for ‘true love’ in a partner, Kevin Durant recently opened up about why he’s not rushing into parenthood.

In another interview with Draymond Green, Kevin Durant explained that he doesn’t want to put undue pressure on any future children, especially while he’s still playing in the NBA. He’s concerned that a child might feel pressured to follow in his basketball footsteps. Durant also mentioned that his career and personal time have always been his top priorities. He believes that by waiting to have children, he will be a better father when the time comes.

"I don’t want him to have to feel like he’s pressured in this bubble to do what I did," Durant said. "I don’t want any pressure for anybody that’s coming into my world to do what I like to do."

As for marriage, Kevin Durant is not married, yet. The closest he came was when he was engaged to former WNBA star Monica Wright, but their engagement was short-lived, and they eventually went their separate ways.

Since then, Durant has been linked to several women, including Cassandra Anderson during his time with the Warriors, as well as Apryl Jones and Jasmine Shine. These are the relationships that have been confirmed. There have also been numerous rumors, with the most notable involving Lana Rhoades. There were rumors of him crushing on Suni Lee, recently, though we have debunked it. If you haven't read it already, head over.

Other rumored relationships include singer LeToya Luckett, ESPN reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, and model Joie Chavis. Recently, there were rumors about KD and Brittney Griner, but these were quickly debunked.