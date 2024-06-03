Does Kevin Durant Really Have a Tinder Profile? Exploring Viral Tweet

There have been hardly any instances where Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was seen discussing his personal life. It seems most of his time is dedicated to his childhood dream of basketball.

However, you never know when internet trends might take a turn for the worse, leading you into one of the most unexpected situations. A similar thing happened involving Durant when a social media post went viral, claiming that the NBA All-Star has a Tinder profile and is looking for the perfect match for himself.

The viral tweet showed off Durant’s education and residence along with his intention to get along with someone and his bio also had a ‘I play ball too’ phrase.

Although, as reported by Pinkvilla on occasions, the X/Twitter account that shared the tweet is known for posting unreliable tweets and making controversial claims. Just to clarify, there have been no reports of Durant having a Tinder profile, so the claim is still false like the rest of the account's posts.

Also Read: Timberwolves Boycotted TNT's Inside the NBA in Support of Rudy Gobert Amid Draymond Green Criticism: Report

Is Kevin Durant married? Does he have kids?

Kevin Durant has managed to maintain a guarded stance when it comes to his personal life, particularly his marital status. Despite fans' curiosity about his romantic life, it is widely acknowledged that Durant remains unmarried at the age of 35.

Known for his exceptional dedication to basketball, Durant's focus on his professional career has seemingly left less space for personal relationships. Although Durant was engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright in 2013 during his time with the OKC Thunder, the engagement ultimately did not culminate in marriage.

Following this, Durant has kept his personal life mostly private, with no current indications of a significant other.

Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has earned a reputation as one of the most lethal offensive players in NBA history, dimming the spotlight on his personal affairs.

Despite public appearances with Cassandra Anderson in 2018, the status of their relationship since then remains undisclosed. Durant's deliberate decision to shield his personal life from the public eye has led to limited information surrounding his romantic partnerships.

As he continues to make waves on the basketball court, Durant's focus seems firmly fixed on pushing the Phoenix Suns towards NBA glory, leaving little room for external scrutiny of his marital status or personal life.

In terms of children, Kevin Durant does not have any kids. Despite being in multiple relationships, he has not fathered a child yet.

Durant has expressed that he wants to focus all of his energy on his basketball career at the moment, and while he has no children as of now, he hasn't ruled out the possibility in the future.

Also Read: Tracy McGrady Sparks Debate With Controversial Stephen Curry Confession: 'He Hasn't Cracked My Top Ten Yet'