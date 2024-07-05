Does Lionel Messi Speak English? All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has won millions of hearts worldwide. He has numerous wins to his name and has spent years of dedication to the game. However, fans are often curious to learn several details about the 37-year-old’s personal life.

One such topic that frequently piques the interest of fans and media alike is whether Messi can speak English, and if so, how fluent he is in the language. Let’s figure it out!

Does Lionel Messi Speak English?

Lionel Messi hails from Rosario, Argentina. This means that growing up, he used to speak only in Spanish. He later moved to Spain in 2002, at the age of 13. Despite this, he has never spoken in English publicly and has always communicated in his native language.

Nonetheless, according to his teammates and assistant coach Javi Morales, Messi is learning the language and taking some lessons lately. This is considerable as the player is continuing his journey in the United States and often has to engage with English football fans and media alike.

Besides, Julian Gressel once asked Messi whether he could speak in English, during the early days of their preseason. To this, the Argentine professional footballer responded, (via Yahoo Sports): “No, not really. Your Spanish is probably better than my English.”

However, in late January, Messi approached Gressel and conversed with him in English, only to ask him later whether his English was good, further suggesting he was indeed taking some English classes.

It should be noted that, generally, in interviews and public appearances, Messi almost always speaks in Spanish, relying on translators or interpreters when necessary. While he understands some basic English words and phrases, he does not speak the language much.

Nonetheless, Gressel also confirmed earlier this month that Messi is learning to speak new words and for that, the 30-year-old player is trying hard to assist.

Lionel Messi won’t compete for Argentina's Olympic squad

The Olympic men’s soccer tournament is going to take place in Paris this month. However, Messi will not be competing this time around, reportedly owing to his injuries that made him suffer with his game throughout the year.

The competition mostly consists of under-23 teams. However, only three players above this age criteria can be a part of the team. With Messi not competing this time, coach Javier Mascherano has included Julián Álvarez, Gerónimo Rulli, and Nicolás Otamendi in the roster.

