Does Mike Perry Own BKFC?

Mike Perry is currently grabbing all the headlines despite suffering a brutal defeat to Jake Paul. Perry, who is a BKFC fighter, rounded off against Jake Paul in a heavily hyped bout. Unfortunately for Perry, his outing was not pleasant as he left the arena bruised and battered. But it is what ensued after his loss that had the entire MMA realm up in anticipation. Before Perry’s fight with Paul, Conor McGregor, who became a BKFC owner recently, voiced his unwavering support.

Sadly, things would soon turn sour as following Perry’s loss, McGregor, in a now-deleted tweet, claimed to ‘fire’ him from the promotion. While this shocking bit of news was presented to Mike Perry, Perry laughed it off. He mentioned that McGregor could not fire him since he was also a part-owner in the BKFC promotion. Soon after Perry's revelation, the internet got curious to find out if the claims were true. Here’s everything you need to know about whether Mike Perry is a BKFC owner.

Truth about Mike Perry’s share in BKFC

Mike Perry seemed confident and unfazed by McGregor’s claims of firing him. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Perry hinted at the Dubliner possibly playing mind games with Perry. But Conor McGregor seemed to be relentless. Trying to prove his point, McGregor once again tweeted a reply to Perry, giving an idea of what Mike Perry’s exact share in BKFC was.

McGregor’s deleted X post read, “Michael you are not any owner in BKFC. Not an iota. You have the tiniest minute dot of a share in thriller. The social media video app. Which is promising in fairness. But it’s a speckle you have. You hold nothing in bare knuckle. Not an iota. And trust me , you are out bro.” From the information gathered, it can be assumed that Mike Perry owns some sort of rights in the social media video app.

However, on multiple occasions, Perry claimed himself to be an ‘owner’ of BKFC before Conor McGregor bought the promotion. Unfortunately, despite the strong claims, there are no concrete proofs to justify Mike Perry’s claims.

None of the credible sources has Mike Perry listed as the part owner of BKFC. Thus, in all probability, the question of whether Mike Perry is the owner will take some more time to unravel fully. Meanwhile, Mike Perry had a strong challenge for Conor McGregor to accept.

Mike Perry challenges Conor McGregor to face Jake Paul

Following the criticisms, Mike Perry seems to have had enough of Conor McGregor’s trash talks. Reacting to the Irishman’s comments, Perry challenged him to face Jake Paul inside a boxing ring. He even took a dig at McGregor’s loss against Floyd Mayweather and predicted an even worse outcome this time.

Perry also went on to congratulate Jake Paul for his performance. Surprisingly, Mike Perry name-dropped Nate Diaz and acknowledged him for being able to stand 10 rounds with Jake Paul. Thus, with the rivalry intensifying between Perry and McGregor, it now remains to be seen whether a BKFC bout is on the cards anytime in the future.