Does NBA In-Season Tournament affect playoffs and standings in the regular season?

The NBA’s new in-season tournament is about to conclude on December 9.

With the tournament about to come to an end for the year, an interesting question that has been raised is - does this tournament have any affect on the regular season’s playoffs and standings?

Well, it’s time we figure that out!

The impact of NBA in-season tournament on the regular NBA season

The NBA has introduced the In-season tournament as of the 2023-2024 season, which involves all 30 teams.

The tournament that started on November 3 is going to be finished on December 9, with the finals being organized at the Neutral Sit, T-Mobile Arena in everyone’s favorite city, LA.

Also Read: ‘He better than Jordan’: LeBron James sends fans into frenzy with straight threes and one pointer from logo

But now that the tournament is settled in, an important question that is in the mind of every basketball critic is whether or not this tournament has any effect on the regular season’s playoffs and standings.

Well, the answer is - it has an effect, of course, but a positive one.

Despite this tournament’s introduction, all the teams are going to be playing the traditional 82-game regular season.

Advertisement

All the tournament games, excluding the championship, will have a contribution towards the standings of the regular season.

Also Read: Why was Rui Hachimura wearing face mask during Suns vs Lakers NBA In-Season tournament clash?

The innovative structure of this tournament and the fact that it includes neutral-site games has brought fresh dynamics into the NBA season.

It successfully has offered the players as well as fans an exciting yet new competition that everyone has appeared to enjoy.

According to the official website of the NBA, “All 67 games across both stages of the In-Season Tournament will count toward the regular-season standings except the Championship”.

Moreover, it’s also explained by the NBA that all the teams will play the regular seasons, including the games that are a part of Knockout rounds and group play.

Also Read: ‘It’s not like he is stuck on page one’: Did Tre Jones lowkey diss Lebron James with Victor Wembanyama book reading comparison?

Interestingly, you will be surprised to know that, as per the NBA, “The Championship will not be counted as a Regular Season game (e.g., such game would not count toward a team’s Regular Season record”.

In addition to that, the team’s or player’s performance in any such game will not be counted towards their regular season statistics.

Also Read: NBA In-Season Tournament: When will the semifinals and final take place and where can you watch the games?

Advertisement

To sum up, the NBA in-season tournament has an effect on the regular season but it is something that is highly impactful.