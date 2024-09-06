Does Patrick Mahomes Support Donald Trump? Inside Chiefs’ QB Political Alignment After Wife Brittany Voices Her Support

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently gained attention for showing support for Donald Trump. The controversy began when she liked an Instagram post from Trump’s campaign highlighting the 2024 GOP platform. After receiving backlash, she unliked the post but later liked comments endorsing Trump, leading to a public response from the former president.

On September 4, Trump publicly thanked Brittany, calling her "beautiful" and praising her for "strongly defending" him. He highlighted the importance of the MAGA movement and expressed gratitude for her apparent dedication to addressing the nation's challenges, adding, "What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!".

But where does Patrick Mahomes stand politically? Does he support Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

Patrick has remained neutral, previously stating he doesn't want to influence others’ voting decisions. This incident has also sparked conversations about a possible strain between Brittany and her friend Taylor Swift, who has been vocal in her criticism of Trump.

Patrick Mahomes is preparing for the 2024 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, determined to secure a third straight Super Bowl title. As training camp kicks off at Missouri Western State University, Mahomes conveys a mix of excitement and determination, admitting some lingering unease despite last season’s Super Bowl win. He stresses the need for offensive improvement, saying, "Even though we won the Super Bowl, we felt like we didn't play our best football."

This year, the Chiefs have added new speedsters to their roster, including rookie Xavier Worthy, who posted an impressive 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Mahomes is eager to integrate these new players into the team’s strategy, confident that they will boost the offense.

As the Chiefs gear up for their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes remains focused on driving his teammates to excel in training camp, ensuring they are ready for the challenges ahead.

