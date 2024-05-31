Does Paulo Costa Have a Staff Infection in His Leg Going into Co-Main Event Fight Against Sean Strickland at UFC 302? Find Out

UFC is all set to host another massive pay-per-view event this weekend, where Islam Makhachev will face off against Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight championship. In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will return for the first time since losing his title at UFC 297 earlier this year to Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland is set to compete against middleweight contender Paulo Costa in a five-round middleweight mixed martial arts match. The winner may get a championship shot against Dricus du Plessis, provided he retains his title by the time the winner of this match is ready to compete again.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between these two elite fighters, who are known for their excellent striking, for a full 25 minutes.

Recently, concerns about Paulo Costa's health surfaced on the internet when fans noticed a scar on his leg, leading to speculation that he might be suffering from a staph infection.

Paulo Costa has addressed the rumors about his health. He tweeted, confirming that the scar was not caused by a staph infection: "I haven't, Staph; it's only burned skin on the mat. I'm okay, mtfks." Costa assured fans that he is completely injury-free heading into his fight with Sean Strickland, promising a fierce one-on-one battle between these two gladiators.

Sean Strickland Violates Paulo Costa at UFC 302 Press Conference

A few hours ago, UFC hosted a pre-fight press conference for UFC 302 pay-per-view. At the conference, main event fighters UFC champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, along with co-main event contenders former middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, came face to face for the first time before their ultimate showdown in the octagon.

Both Paulo and Sean are known for their trash-talking, but surprisingly, both fighters were respectful towards each other. However, at one point, Sean Strickland escalated the exchange and brutally trolled Paulo Costa.

Sean Strickland said, “I’m gonna f***ing beat your f***ing d*ck into the f***ing dirt. But don’t worry I ain’t gonna f*** you like Izzy did.”

