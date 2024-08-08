Does Quincy Hall Have Metal Teeth? All You Need to Know

Yes, Quincy Hall has gold teeth, and now he has a gold medal to match the grills he sported during the semifinals and finals.

On Wednesday, August 7, Team USA’s Quincy Hall clinched a stunning gold medal in the men's 400m at the Paris 2024 Olympics. A packed crowd at the Stade de France cheered him on, though the win was no shock to Hall himself.

"I told you guys I was going to get a gold medal this year, and I guess I just showed you I did it," Hall said joyfully after the race. "I know I can win. I knew it today. That’s what I’ve been doing my whole career."

Hall's time was a personal-best 43.40 seconds, making it the fourth fastest 400m ever. This was just four hundredths of a second quicker than Hudson-Smith, now the fifth fastest in history for the distance.

Quincy Hall finally earned his first Olympic gold medal. And the medal perfectly complemented his signature gold grill that he’s been flaunting for months. So, why does the 26-year-old wear a gold grill? Is it just for style, or is there more to it? Here's all you need to know!

Does Quincy Hall have metal teeth?

Yes, he does. Hall raced with a grill of gold teeth that gleamed under the Stade de France lights, adding another precious metal to his collection and becoming the USA’s first Olympic champion in this event since LaShawn Merritt in 2008.

Does Quincy Hall have real gold teeth?

Well, while Quincy Hall indeed rocks a golden grill, however, dental gold isn't the same as pure gold. Pure gold is too soft, or 'malleable,' for dental work as it can easily deform under the pressure of chewing.

Therefore, dentists use an alloy of gold mixed with other metals. These alloys improve the gold's strength while retaining its unique properties like corrosion resistance and durability.

Why does Quincy Hall have gold teeth?

The exact reason Hall wears a gold grill for the Olympics and U.S. trials isn’t confirmed, but it’s likely for aesthetics. Gold teeth have been a fashion statement for centuries, used worldwide as a form of self-expression. Grills are especially popular in hip-hop culture, thanks to artists like Flavor Flav and Nelly. Nelly’s 2005 hit "Grillz" boosted the trend, which Flavor Flav started in the 1980s.

Hall isn’t the only athlete rocking grills. Alvin Kamara sported a diamond grill in 2021 after signing a big contract with the Saints. Nika Muhl, who went viral over stunning pre-game fits , wore a gold tooth representing Croatia at the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Hall’s gritty determination wasn’t innate; it’s the result of overcoming many obstacles

Growing up in Kansas City, he ran various distances from the 200 to the 1,500 meters, often competing in multiple events at the same meet.

In community college at College of the Sequoias, Hall juggled two jobs to cover tuition, food, and housing, as the school lacked both a cafeteria and dorms. Despite these challenges, he won state championships in the 400, 400 hurdles, and the 4x400 relay.

“That’s where I feel like I found myself becoming the dog I say I am,” Hall reflected in an interview.

After transferring to South Carolina on a scholarship, Hall won an NCAA championship in the 400 hurdles. However, two years ago, he decided to focus on the open 400, calling it the “best decision of my life.”

Hall didn't finish his preliminary 400 hurdles heat at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials and placed fifth at the USA Nationals the following year. Despite fast times, he couldn’t match the elite level of Rai Benjamin, Karsten Warholms, and Alison Dos Santos. He admitted to Olympics.com that he felt he was ‘wasting time’ running hurdles as a professional.

Since switching to the open 400, Hall has become one of the top competitors. He had a breakout year in 2023, representing the U.S. at a global championship for the first time and earning bronze at the World Championships in Budapest. He improved his 400 time from 44.53 in college to 44.37 last year, then to 43.80 seconds a few weeks before the Olympics.