Does Randy Orton Have Teeth? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Rumor About Former WWE Champion

Former fourteen-time WWE champion Randy Orton is one of the biggest and most successful faces in WWE. He has already secured a spot in the future Hall of Fame and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the WWE ring.

WWE has one of the most interesting fan bases. Sometimes, WWE fanatics ask weird questions about the WWE superstar. Recently, a strange query about Randy Orton was made on the internet. There are some pictures of The Viper, Randy Orton, while he is cutting a promo on the mic, in which it looks like Randy Orton has no teeth.

WWE fanatics are now sharing pics and asking if Randy Orton really has no teeth. The reality is Randy Orton does have teeth. A picture of him went viral, but it was just a trick shot that looked like Orton had no teeth. Since then, fans have started editing and sharing memes about it and even liked it with his moniker Viper, stating snakes generally don’t have teeth.

What makes this meme so interesting is that back in 2020, when Roman Reigns returned to WWE after a break, he got a new tattoo on his back and did a teeth job and fans made jokes about Tribal Chief’s teeth, comparing them with horse teeth. Randy Orton was part of a troll gang and he shared a picture of character Brian Griffin of the popular TV show Family Guy and compared his teeth with Roman Reigns’.

Roman Reigns finally has a chance to bite back and troll Orton. Randy Orton is engaged in a World Heavyweight Championship feud against newly crowned champion The Ring General, Gunther.

Advertisement

The Viper Randy Orton will lock horns with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at the next primum live event of WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 for the championship crown.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 looks extremely stacked other than the stunning match between Randy Orton and Gunther. There are move whooping matches on the card, including WWE Undisputed Championship match between The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and former WWE champion Kevin Ownes.

The team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will lock horns with the team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. The most recent edition of the card is the strap match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

The last PLE Randy Orton competed in was WWE Money in the Bank 2024, where he teamed up with Kevin Ownes and Cody Rhodes to take on New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa). John Cena made his surprise return and announced his retirement and told fans he’ll be delivering his last WWE run next year. It will be interesting if Randy Orton and John Cena face each other for the final time.

Advertisement

We are now just days away from the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event. Are you excited for the event? What match on the card is most thrilling? Comment down.

ALSO READ: Watch: Drew McIntyre Makes Entry on CM Punk Theme's Song During Fanatics Fest; Says THIS