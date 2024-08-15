Does Roman Reigns Have Real-Life Heat With Matt Riddle? Here’s What the Former WWE Host Says About It

Roman Reigns has gotten along with nearly every WWE superstar ever since he joined the company, but ex-superstar Matt Riddle is an exception. The Tribal Chief never got along with Riddle courtesy of a few nasty comments the ex WWE superstar made about Reigns.

While Reigns never spoke about it, Riddle himself addressed it at Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast once. The former NXT Tag Team Champion didn’t hesitate in accepting that he did rattle Reigns with one of the comments he made.

It was said that Riddle once made a nasty comment about Roman Reigns saying that he could easily beat Reigns in a real-life fight. Reigns reportedly didn’t like these comments and took them personally. Riddle while speaking in the podcast accepted that he did talk trash about The Big Dog.

“I’m not going to mention exact names, but he’s a chief of tribes. I said something about him recently. I’m not saying specific names. It could be anybody. He wasn’t happy. I talked some trash about me moving the needle and selling merch. He didn’t like what I said,” Riddle said.

Matt Camp, a former WWE host confirmed it recently, saying that there was an instance when Roman Reigns was supposed to be a guest on WWE’s talk show The Bump, and they had to keep Riddle off the set, as long as Reigns was there.

Advertisement

Camp revealed this recently in his podcast, saying that although they managed to keep Riddle away from Reigns, the ex-WWE superstar spouted something controversial in another interview right after the show.

"The funny part, little side part, of that show is Riddle was the in-studio guest, and we 100 percent did not put Riddle on the set until Roman was gone off the video screen. Just not gonna mess with that. And then Riddle went and said something dumb about Roman, like, right after that in another interview,” Camp said.

Read More: Paul Heyman Reveals Roman Reigns' Next Move Will Put Our Past Four Years Of Work To Shame

Riddle’s backstage conduct was anyway, a subject of controversy. He rubbed shoulders with some other talents as well, including Brock Lesnar. Riddle didn’t mince words when speaking about Lesnar saying that even though he wanted a match with The Beast, he would never call him out.

Advertisement

This was perhaps, a big reason why he was released from the company in September 2023, despite him being a great athlete inside the ring. A lot of WWE fans also contend that Riddle being outspoken and disrespectful is one of the main reasons why he was shown the door..

He signed up with WWE in 2018 and came through NXT. In 2021, he became the United States Champion too. He also was a Tag-Team WWE Champion with Randy Orton from August 2021 till March 2022. In September 2023, he was released by the company.

Also Read: Is There Heat Between Roman Reigns and CM Punk in WWE? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Rumor