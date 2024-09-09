Does Serena Williams Support Donald Trump? All You Need to Know

Serena Williams has sparked rumors about her political inclination after her name was leaked to be on Donald Trump’s frequently contacted list. Facing a criminal trial in New York, the tennis world was surprised to find out that Williams and Trump have been in close contact with each other. Such a narrative naturally made people wonder whether Serena Williams is a Donald Trump supporter. Well, the fact of the matter is, the tennis legend is not inclined towards any political parties. This was because Williams is a firm believer in Jehovah’s Witness, which promotes political neutrality.

However, the rumors that surround Trump’s association with Williams have a fair reason. As a matter of fact, the duo have met on various occasions during their famed professional careers. For instance, Williams crossed paths with the ex-POTUS at a Gucci event in New York back in 2009. Furthermore, Trump and Williams also shared the tennis court once when they played celebratory tennis at a golf club owned by Donald Trump in 2015. What’s more, Serena Williams and Donald Trump also have houses at a common location- Palm Beach.

But despite so many connecting links, Williams’ apolitical stance prevents her from endorsing any kind of political agenda. Back in 2016, while speaking about her political inclinations, Williams mentioned, “I don’t vote.” She then went on to tell JW.org, “Although we do not take part in politics,” we respect the authority of the governments under which we live.”

In a recent interaction with New York Times reporter, David Marchese, Williams was asked the question of her relationship with the ex-US President. Visibly irked by the question, the tennis icon asked whether the interview was about the controversy. When Marchese expressed his curiosity to know what exactly Williams discussed with the President, the tennis legend replied in a neutral tone. She said, “I talk to a lot of presidents… I spoke to Barack, I spoke to the Clintons. I spoke to every president since I've been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I'll have you know.”

Well, despite not being a political favorite, Serena Williams’ contributions towards women's empowerment have been undeniable. She has, on numerous occasions, advocated gender equality, and promoted racial justice in sports. She also expressed her strong stance on motherhood and has supported a lot of initiatives directed at empowering minorities and women.