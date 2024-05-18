Does Shaquille O’Neal Have a Wife? Exploring NBA Legend’s Relationship Status After He Asks Out Bobbi Althoff

Shaquille O’Neal is having a great time after he retired from the NBA. However, the 4x NBA champion has his own struggle with his personal life.

Yes, we are talking about his love life and marriage, which did not work out well after a heartening separation. However, for curious basketball fans, Shaq is not committed to anyone at present, and he simply does not have a wife.

But before going too far into that, let’s delve into the recent situation that brought down the interesting question about Shaq’s wife and his partners throughout his illustrious journey.

Recently, Shaq has been in the media’s eyes as he went on to take a bold step when he openly asked podcaster Bobbi Althoff out on a date.

During an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, O'Neal, with the help of YouTuber Funny Marco, playfully enquired if he could take Althoff to the movies.

The exchange unfolded in a light-hearted manner, showcasing O'Neal's humorous approach and demonstrating the perks of his celebrity status. Navigating a recent split from her husband, Althoff responded positively to O'Neal's invitation, accepting the movie date proposition without hesitation.

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex-Shaunie's Relationship

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie O'Neal's relationship has been characterized by highs and lows, beginning with their meeting after Shaq joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the late 1990s.

The couple tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in December 2002, eventually expanding their family with six children. Despite their extravagant Beverly Hills wedding and the shared joy of parenting, the couple faced significant challenges, including a near-divorce in 2007 and their eventual separation in 2009, which later culminated in a divorce in 2010.

In reflections on their relationship, Shaquille also expressed regrets about the end of their seven-year marriage, acknowledging the impact of his decisions on its outcome.

Despite the dissolution of their marriage, the couple has committed to co-parenting their children. Shaunie has expressed a sense of relief and freedom following the divorce, highlighting the positive aspects of her improved relationship with Shaq post-divorce.

Since their divorce, both Shaquille and Shaunie have embarked on new journeys, with Shaunie marrying Pastor Keion Henderson in 2022.

