Does Shaquille O'Neal Own Elvis Presley and Marylin Monroe? Exploring Lakers Legend’s Fruitful Business Ventures

Shaquille O'Neal does not own the rights to Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe individually, but he does have a significant stake in Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which manages the rights to these iconic names along with others like Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson.

Through his deal with ABG, Shaquille O'Neal became the company's second largest shareholder, allowing him to play a crucial role in shaping the legacy and commercial endeavors of these legendary personalities even after their passing. This move aligns with O'Neal's desire to ensure his own legacy lives on beyond his years by leveraging his business acumen in partnerships that have the potential to create wealth for future generations.

As part of his strategic business decisions post-retirement from basketball, Shaquille O'Neal has ventured into roles that not only showcase his entrepreneurial skills but also allow him to impact industries beyond sports.

Additionally, Shaq also has his foot deep in the sneakers market through his involvement with Reebok as the president of basketball, a position he took on 25 years after his initial association with the brand. By focusing on investments that have the potential to make a meaningful difference in people's lives, O'Neal follows a philosophy similar to that of Jeff Bezos, which fosters impact over immediate monetary gains.

Shaq invested $135 million dollars for Elvis Presley and Marylin Monroe's rights

Reports reveal that O'Neal has put forth over $135 million to secure the rights to iconic personalities such as Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, and Marilyn Monroe. With a financial portfolio that boasts a staggering fortune, estimated to be in excess of $400 million, Shaq's decision to delve into these legendary figures' gives a glimpse of his legendary business ethics.

The acquisition of rights to these cultural giants is just one facet of Shaquille O'Neal's expansive business empire, which spans over 100 companies and investments in 200 more.

O'Neal's innovative approach extends beyond traditional business ventures, as he shrewdly recognizes the enduring appeal and revenue potential of immortal names like Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, and Marilyn Monroe.

