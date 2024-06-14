Does Shaquille O’Neal Own Reebok? Exploring NBA Legend’s Role in the Sportswear Company

Shaquille O’Neal, a prominent figure in the NBL league, has left a major impact on the world of athletic apparel, over the years. When the player started his professional career, he signed the biggest endorsement deal with Reebok.

With time, the deal became a significant part of both the player's career and Reebok’s history. But does O'Neal own the brand? Let's find it out!

Does Shaquille O'Neal own Reebok?

Shaquille O’Neal does not own Reebok but instead serves as the president of the brand. He was appointed as President of Reebok Basketball last year in October 2023.

Moreover, he is the second-largest individual shareholder of Authentic Brands Group, the company responsible for numerous brand and retailer acquisitions, including Reebok.

Since the Lakers’ ex-player is a major contributor to the brand, he is considered a part owner of it. This even means he receives a percentage of money from the profit that Reebook makes.

The relationship between Shaquille O'Neal and Reebok initially began in the early 1990s when O'Neal entered the NBA as the first overall pick in the 1992 draft. He was signed for a $15 million deal.

In 1993, the brand then came up with the Reebok Shaq Attaq edition that had the player's signature on the shoe. They also further collaborated for several other new editions for the brand's success in the competitive sneaker market.

After a rewarding partnership with Reebok for more than 30 years, O’Neal now oversees basketball strategies, helps advise on product development, and develops partnerships and player organizations for the firm.

Reebok Shoes’ new beginnings under the presidency of Shaquille O'Neal in 2025

O’Neal’s appointment as President and Allen Iverson’s appointment as Vice President now bring in new hopes for the sporting goods company.

In a statement released by Todd Krinskt, CEO of Reebok, last October, it was mentioned that there is no one better person than O’Neal to lead the brand to dominate again in basketball.

The statement read: “As an athlete, Shaq made an incredible imprint on not only our brand, but the entire sport and culture of basketball. With the combination of his deep-rooted history with Reebok and reigning influence he’s made on the game, there is no one better than this guy to take the helm and lead our brand back to reclaiming its rightful place and dominance in basketball.”

This means in 2025, the firm, with the help of the former basketball player, will relaunch a new basketball shoe category for athletes and fans alike.

