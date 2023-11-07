Does Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, play for The LSU Tigers?

Yes, the LSU women’s basketball team has extended an offer to Me’Arah O’Neal, the daughter of Shaquille O’Neal, excitedly seeking to include her in their roster. Her list of top 8 schools of interest included LSU.

Me’Arah O’Neal is not just living up to her family’s reputation but is making a name for herself with her exceptional skills on the basketball court. She might become the next big star in the WNBA. As she matures and navigates this critical decision-making stage, her selections will highly influence her Basketball future.

Me’Arah O’Neal receives LSU Tigers offer

The LSU Tigers actively scout the best prospects in preparation for the new NCAA season. They eagerly await and hope the 6-foot-3-inch Me’Arah O’Neal will join LSU, her father’s alma mater.

Kim Mulkey, their head coach, is eagerly looking forward to November 11, when this four-star prospect will make her decision.

O’Neal has already demonstrated her dominance on the court. As she embarks on her last season before college, her primary aim would be to elevate her game. If she joins the reigning national champions, the LSU Tigers, they are hopeful of her making significant contributions to enhance their performance this season.

Me’arah O’Neal’s Basketball career so far

With her versatile skills and sheer court dominance, Me’Arah O’Neal is causing quite a stir in the basketball world. Her adept dribbling skills, paired with her powerhouse shooting, reveal her immense talent.

As a rookie, her incredible stats include averaging 5.3 points along with 3.3 rebounds per game. She also led the Crossroad squad of Santa Monica to an impressive 19-5 record, paving their way toward the state quarterfinals. Furthermore, in her 24 games, she was also recorded scoring 4.7 assists and making 2.5 blocks per game.

This 6'3" forward from the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, is the fifth-best in her senior class and wields significant potential. Her outstanding performance on-court has attracted interest from some of the country's leading colleges, such as Kentucky, Florida, UCLA, and LSU.

Even though she has not yet made a firm commitment to a college, she is gaining momentum.

Touted as a "future WNBA star", she has already sparked interest from basketball enthusiasts nationwide.

Even though it’s merely the beginning of Me'arah O'Neal's basketball career, she is already showing great promise, garnering attention from top-level colleges and adoring fans alike.

