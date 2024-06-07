Does Taylor Swift's Male Dancers Really Make Travis Kelce Jealous? Find Out

Travis Kelce recently grabbed headlines owing to rumors about being jealous of Taylor Swift’s male dancers. Life & Style Magazine reported that Kelce is uncomfortable with Swift’s dance moves with attractive men.

But an Insider has busted the rumors. The NFL star isn’t envious of his girlfriend’s crew. The celebrity couple is supportive of each other’s careers. Kelce has attended multiple Eras Tour shows. Swift has been spotted cheering for the Chiefs tight end at many NFL games.

Travis Kelce’s opinion on Swift’s male dancers

The insider revealed that Kelce isn’t an insecure man. The Chiefs TE understands that it’s a part of Swift’s job. He has zero tension about the men on the TTPD singer’s crew. Kelce isn’t unfamiliar with situations celebrities have to put themselves in.

Swift and Kelce often discuss Kelce’s career in Hollywood. The 3x Super Bowl champion is exploring a career in movies and shows. He has signed up for Ryan Murphy’s horror series Grotesquerie. His spin-off of the game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader will be released soon on Amazon Prime.

The power couple laughs about when Kelce would have to be intimate with other females. He might have to kiss another woman on the set. Dancing close to other actresses and flirting with them might become a daily thing for Kelce.

Life & Style Magazine had accused Kelce of having an old-school mentality. It had claimed that he automatically considered other men his competitors. The media publication even said Kelce might push Swift to keep only the female crew.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

The pop icon and the NFL star went on a romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy. The love birds were spotted being intimate with each other on multiple occasions. It has led to rumors that the pair might tie knots with each other very soon.



Their families claim that an engagement announcement is on the cards. Kelce and Swift have avoided answering any questions related to their marriage.