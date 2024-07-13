Does Terrence Shannon Jr Really Have a GTA Cheat Code Tattooed on His Arm? Exploring the Viral Claim

American professional basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. plays for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. His college career was successful, showcasing his skills at Texas Tech and Illinois. In 2020, he was recognized as a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman, and by 2021, he had earned Third-team All-Big12 honors.

After his move to Illinois, Shannon stood out in his senior season, scoring an average of 23 points per game and shooting metrics of 57% from the field, 36% from the 3-point area, and 80% from the free-throw line. He received several accolades, including First-team All-Big Ten, Third-team All-American, and the title of Most Outstanding Player at the 2024 Big Ten Tournament.

Does Terrence Shannon Jr sport a GTA cheat code Tattoo?

In recent news, a query caused a stir on Twitter about whether Shannon actually has a tattoo of a GTA cheat code.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, social media account provided a clearer image in response, verifying that Shannon indeed has such a tattoo, which appears to be the code for unlimited ammunition.

During the 2024 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves picked Shannon as the 27th overall selection. He made a strong impression during his NBA Summer League debut, scoring 25 points and displaying an intense defensive style. While fellow rookie Rob Dillingham needed some time to adjust, Shannon seemed ready to compete for a significant role in the Timberwolves' roster owing to his comprehensive skill set and physical readiness.

Terrence Shannon Jr shines bright in NBA Summer League debut

In his NBA summer league debut, Terrence Jr., ex-Illini star, stood out swiftly with the Minnesota Timberwolves during their competition against the New Orleans Pelicans.

During the first quarter, Daishen Nix intercepted the ball in transit and passed it to Shannon Jr., who was sprinting toward the lane. The outcome was a left-handed dunk over the Pelicans' Yves Missi that turned out to be an immediate highlight, as did Shannon Jr.'s opening score in the game.

Following this, Shannon Jr. was instrumental in the Timberwolves' victory over the Pelicans, scoring 81-74.

Shannon produced an impressive stat line at the end of the match: 25 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal, proving his efficiency with a 64 percent field goal in 27 minutes. Chosen at No. 27, Shannon may prove to be the biggest surprise of the draft.

The partnership of him and Rob Dillingham, his Timberwolves' teammate, is projected to become one of the top rookie duos in the league. Dillingham, a top-choice pick, contributed four points and five rebounds to the match.

