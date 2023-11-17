‘Does that mean edibles?’: Snoop Dogg gives up smoking weed but UFC star Conor McGregor has some questions

Recently, the legendary rapper and singer Snoop Dogg announced that he is giving up smoking. 'After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoking. Please respect my privacy at this time,' expressed Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg is widely known for his raps and smoking, expressing his love for it throughout the years in his tracks.

After the news broke, people showed their support and concern for the legend. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor also shared his feelings on Snoop Dogg’s decision.

Notorious aired a voice note of himself on Twitter, saying, "God bless that man; I wish him all the best and his family." McGregor mentioned that he had met Snoop Dogg at McGregor’s club, Black Forge, a week ago, where they smoked together.

"He's off the smoke," is the terminology he used. "Does that mean edibles and THC?" McGregor questioned.

ALSO READ: John Cena name-dropped by Drake in ‘Wick Man’ from latest album ‘For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition’

Khabib Nurmagomedov's former manager warned Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's rivalry is one of the most intense in the history of the sport. McGregor faced Khabib in 2018 at UFC 229, where The Eagle emerged victorious, defeating McGregor.

Recently, Notorious engaged in a question-and-answer session on his Twitter account, responding to numerous fan inquiries. When asked about potential rematches, the 155 Pound King mentioned former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, labeling him as the biggest chicken in mixed martial arts.

However, the former manager of Khabib and current manager of Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz, issued a warning to the former champion. Abdelaziz tweeted a picture from Conor and Khabib's match, showcasing Khabib dominating the Ireland-based UFC champion.

He captioned the image, "This is the only reason why your a** still hurts. Stop talking sh*t because the world is very small. Be careful, bit*h." The tweet has since been taken down by Abdelaziz.

ALSO READ: DC wants Islam Makhachev to fight Conor McGregor but his coach explains why Welterweight title fight is ‘more appealing’