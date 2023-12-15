Does Tom Brady own the Las Vegas Raiders? All you need to know about the current status of his ownership

Tom Brady is one of the smartest NFL athletes, not just on the ground but off-grounds as well. The NFL legend has made some successful investments, especially in sports teams. Tom Brady owns multiple teams in different sports .

But Brady's way to getting a team in the NFL is currently a bumpy road. The former Tampa Bay quarterback is in the process of owning the Las Vegas Raiders. Keep reading to know the update on his current status with his team ownership.

Details on the current status of Tom Brady with Las Vegas Raiders' ownership

This year, in May, Tom Brady approached the board members of the Las Vegas Raiders with a proposal to become the minority shareholder of the team. Mark Davis, who is the team owner, is Tom Brady's fond friend and apparently went ahead with the offer. But the board member stopped the deal mid-way.

The reason for Tom Brady's deal being placed on hold was that Mark Davis was giving Tom Brady a heavy discount for the purchase of minority shares. So Tom Brady applied for 10% of the shares, whose value comes out to be around $6 Billion, according to Forbes.

But Tom Brady was offered those shared by Mark Davis for $445,000,000. If we compare the actual market price of the shares and the price Mark Davis decides, it's a pretty heavy discount. The other board members had a great issue with this, so the deal was paused.

There was to be another board meeting on December 13 in which it was suspected that Tom Brady's offer would be evaluated again. However, according to Mark Maske from the Washington Post, Tom Brady's ownership wasn't a topic of discussion at the board meeting. However, the deal is not dead yet.

The team committee definitely has concerns about the heavy discount that Tom Brady is getting. However, they are still in the discussion process of how and at what amount to offer Tom Brady. Next year, most probably, he'll get his shares.