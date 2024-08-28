Does Tom Brady Own the Raiders? Everything You Need to Know About the NFL GOAT’s Stake in the Las Vegas Team

The curious questions have been in the air since May 2023: Is Tom Brady a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders? After hanging up his cleats for good, Tom Brady still wasn’t ready to leave the league behind. This is why he convinced Vegas owner Mark Davis to make him a minority owner of the team back in May. Currently, it has been more than a year since that agreement, yet the deal is not through, per league commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I wouldn't say it's a delay. We go through a very thorough process on all initial transfers, so we're just going through that process. We've been in touch with their side and the Raiders. I think it's making progress,” Goodell explained in the NFL annual league meeting.

For Brady to become a minor owner, a three-fourths majority vote from team owners as an approval of the sale is a prerequisite. Additionally, per the latest reports coming in, one of the former Patriots teammates of Brady, HOFer Richard Seymour, will also be joining the group of Brady to acquire an ownership stake in the team.

This group, consisting of Brady, Seymour, and others, will take over 10.4 percent of the Raiders. Another report by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio , the voting session to approve the Brady-Seymour partnership will be held in October later this year.

To get through this voting session and get a 10% slice of the franchise, the partnership will need 24 approvals to get through, per Florio’s report. Per CBS Sports, the 47-year-old is set to get 7% of the 10% if they get through the approval of the $5.8 billion-valued franchise.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this isn’t the only ownership stake, or sport for that matter, that Brady is investing his hard-earned money in from his estimated $300 million net worth. While being in talks with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady is already an owner of the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA counterpart of the Raiders, which again is owned by the Davis brothers.

Alongside, Brady has also stepped his foot into the realm of the ‘other’ football, not to play but to own. Just last year, in August 2023, Tom Brady unveiled his new partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC, becoming the chairman of their advisory board. Knighthead Capital’s subsidiary company, Shelby Companies Limited, acquired a majority stake in the Birmingham City Football Club, getting Brady a good stake in the ownership of the English football club as well.

That’s not all. Known for always exploring something new, Tom Brady did something out of the box with his investments in the sports industry: He purchased a team in the electric boat racing series ‘E1’. Plus, this is not the only investment that Tom Brady has made in a budding sports team.

Advertisement

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also owns a pickleball team. Brady, partnering up with Kim Clijsters, is now a part of Major League Pickleball's newest ownership group and will boast a squad of his own among teams of other celebrities like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kevin Love. Brady is also in talks of stepping into the NBA as an owner with a part-ownership stake in the Boston Celtics, but the deal is still just a rumored potential deal.