Does Travis Kelce have a brother? 5 facts to know about NFL star Jason Kelce

Tight End Travis Kelce holds acclaim as one of the NFL's standout defensive players. His older brother, Jason Kelce, has also made significant strides in the league since he joined the NFL in 2011. Since the 2011 NFL Draft, Jason Kelce has been a dedicated player for the Philadelphia Eagles. Operating as a center, he carries 5 Pro-Bowl appearances and 4 First-Team All-Pro honors to his name, marking him as a constant high-performer and a fan-favorite for the Philadelphia Eagles.

What is Jason Kelce famous for?

Jason Kelce has made a name for himself as a skilled football center for the Philadelphia Eagles. His career spans over 11 seasons and includes a significant Vince Lombardi Trophy win in 2018. As a member of the victorious Eagles team that claimed the franchise's only Super Bowl (LII) win, he earned a Super Bowl ring when they defeated the New England Patriots. As a regular defensive line starter for the Eagles, he currently stands as the highest-paid center in the NFL.

What is Jason Kelce’s net worth?

As for Jason Kelce's net worth, it's estimated at approximately $37.5 million. Initially signing a rookie contract with the Eagles in 2011, he later agreed to a more substantial six-year contract valued at $37.5 million in 2014. As of 2022, he has a $9 million contract and stands to earn a guaranteed $30 million if he stays on the Eagles roster.

Jason Kelce wife

Jason Kelce is married to Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce, a Philadelphia native. Born in 1992, Kylie grew up in Narberth, Pennsylvania - a Philadelphia suburb. After matriculating in communications from Cabrini College in Wayne, PA in 2017, she pursued and excelled in sports, particularly field hockey, playing at both high school and collegiate levels. Reflecting on her athletic experiences in a 2019 Instagram post, she said that joining the Cabrini Field Hockey family was one of the best decisions she's ever made and that it provided lasting friendships and memories.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's relationship

Travis Kelce, only two years younger than his brother Jason, shares a strong and competitive bond with him. While they were growing up, Jason was often in trouble at school, while Travis usually avoided disciplinary action. Despite this, the brothers frequently fought. Their competition extends into their professional lives, having faced each other in the NFL, where Travis has a slight edge over Jason.

Jason Kelce children

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt are the proud parents of three daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ra,y and Bennett Llewellyn. The couple celebrated the birth of their youngest daughter in February 2023, right after Super Bowl LVII. Over the years, the couple has offered glimpses of their familial joy on social media, sharing numerous endearing moments, from donning matching outfits during Halloween to attending football games together.

Chiefs dominate Bears amid off-field drama: Week 3 recap

In the days leading up to their Week 3 match with the Chiefs, the Bears faced a public-relations disaster, triggered by criticisms from their quarterback, Justin Fields, and the sudden resignation of defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, due to alleged improper behavior. Sunday proved to be even more challenging as the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, effortlessly sailed to a 41-10 victory.

One of the early notable moments was pop star Taylor Swift possibly confirming dating rumors with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by sitting next to Kelce's mother in the suites. Regardless of the off-field spectacle, the competition on-field was non-existent, with Mahomes' only setback being a right ankle injury just before half-time, at a comfortable 34-0 lead.

Next week, the now 2-1 Chiefs are set to travel for a prime-time Sunday clash with the 1-2 Jets, who have just suffered a loss at the hands of their rivals, the Patriots. Returning home, the yet-to-win Bears (0-3) prepare to host the equally winless Broncos (0-3), fresh from an historic defeat by the Dolphins.

