Does Viral Video Really Show Little Simone Biles Falling During Competition and Getting Comforted Afterwards?

In August 2024, a heartwarming yet emotional video began circulating across social media platforms. It allegedly showed a young woman during her early years in gymnastics. The video depicts a little girl, who is identified as none other than Simone Biles. She was attempting a vault, only to stumble and fall.

The clip captures the poignant moment as the young gymnast is visibly disappointed. She could be seen wiping away tears while walking off the mat. This brief but powerful footage quickly garnered widespread attention. People resonate with viewers who admire Biles' journey from a determined child to a world-renowned Olympic champion.

Watch tiny Simone Biles gets disappointed by her own performance

The video first gained traction on August 1, 2024, when a Facebook reel featuring the footage was posted. The reel, which was a repost of an August 2023 TikTok video, quickly went viral. It has amassed around 107,000 likes and 6,600 shares.

The original TikTok post had similarly attracted a significant audience. Viewers are drawn to the raw emotion and vulnerability of the young gymnast. Both TikTok and Facebook posts included captions that endeared viewers to Biles. Phrases like “Watch tiny Simone Biles getting upset at falling on her vault” and “the little pout, I love her so much.” These captions emphasized the affection and empathy that fans feel toward Biles. Not just as a successful athlete but as someone who has faced and overcome challenges.

Another version of the video was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on August 5, 2024. This post added a layer of emotional depth by setting the footage to Queen's iconic song, We Are the Champions.

The combination of the inspiring music and the imagery of a young Biles struggling yet persevering resonated with millions. It led to the video receiving around 26.3 million views, 168,000 likes, and 800 replies.

The comments on this post were filled with praise and admiration. One user noted, “A perfect example of the power of being deeply humbled. Being overconfident and learning to embrace those pains leads to mastery in ways a lack of humility cannot. Absolutely inspiring.” Another commenter added, “10 years later, she is the best gymnast of all time,” highlighting the incredible journey Biles has undergone since those early days.

Despite the widespread circulation and the emotional impact of the video, there has been no official confirmation from Simone Biles or her representatives that the girl in the video is indeed her. Snopes, a fact-checking website, reached out to Biles' team for verification, but as of this writing, no response had been received. However, two significant pieces of evidence suggest the video is likely authentic.

First, the footage appears in a longer video titled “Simone Biles' earliest days in gymnastics: rare footage,” which was posted by the official NBC Sports YouTube account on July 18, 2019. In this video, the segment that has been circulating on social media starts around the 01:13 mark. NBC Sports did not provide specific details about when or where the footage was recorded. The fact that it was included in an official video adds credibility to the claim that the young gymnast in the video is Biles.

The second piece of evidence comes from the 2021 Facebook Watch documentary “Simone vs. Herself.” The exact clip from the viral social media posts has not been located within the series. However, multiple archival clips throughout the show feature a young Biles wearing a leotard and hairstyle that closely resemble those seen in the viral video.

For instance, in the first episode, around the 00:28 timestamp, a young gymnast who bears a strong resemblance to Biles can be seen. This further suggests that the video may indeed be an authentic portrayal of Biles during her early gymnastics career.

Let's see Simone Biles' ongoing performance at the Paris Olympics

The emotional impact of this video extends beyond its nostalgic appeal. For many, it serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and determination that have defined Simone Biles' career.

Watching a young child face disappointment, only to grow into one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, offers a compelling narrative of perseverance. This story resonates particularly strongly with those who understand the challenges of competitive sports. Early failures often lay the foundation for future success.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics came to a close on August 11, Biles played a significant role in the event, but not as a participant in the Closing Ceremony procession. Instead, she had a different and more prestigious role. Helping Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass kick off the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ceremony paid tribute to Olympic history and honored the top women's marathon runners. Biles, alongside Mayor Bass, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and President of the Paris Organising Committee Tony Estanguet, took the stage to receive the Olympic flag. This moment symbolized the passing of the torch from Paris to Los Angeles. It underscored Biles' continued importance in the world of gymnastics and the Olympic movement.

