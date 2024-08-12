‘Doesn’t Surprise Me’: WWE Hall of Famer Hits Out At Hulk Hogan For Supporting Donald Trump in US Elections

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse The Body Ventura has opened up on Hulk Hogan coming out openly in support of Donald Trump for the US elections. On July 19, Hulk Hogan appeared at the Republican National Conference to deliver the trademark wild speech in support of Trump.

However, WWE legend Jesse Ventura says that he wasn’t surprised by Hogan’s choice. While speaking during a recent interview with MSNBC, Ventura called the WWE legend "anti-union,” Ventura said that it doesn’t astonish him that Hulk Hogan has sided with the Republicans because Hogan is as anti-union as you can get.

He stated that when they were in WWE, and Ventura wanted to unionize wrestling, Hulk didn’t like this idea, and to restrict him, he got Vince McMahon on his side, which later also cost him his job.

“As far as Hogan goes, it doesn’t surprise me because when I was in wrestling in the ’80s, I tried to unionize wrestling, and it was Hulk Hogan, who cut my legs out from under me. Hulk Hogan went to Vince McMahon, ratted me out, and subsequently later on, cost me my job,” he said.

The former Minnesota governor said that he got the idea to start the wrestling union from Gene Upshaw, but it was Hulk Hogan who ultimately got him axed from the company before he could do anything.

“I was in an elevator and ran into Gene Upshaw, the great tackle guard from the Oakland Raiders. And big Gene raised his finger and looked at me and said, ‘You guys, you boys, need to form a union. I tried to do it, and it was Hulk Hogan who ratted me out to Vince McMahon, and subsequently, I was fired.” Ventura said.

And what does Hulk Hogan claim for defending Donald Trump in US elections? The 71-year-old recently opened up on his support for Trump saying that he did so because the water was above the head and inflation and price had plagued the whole of America.

While speaking to Fox News a few days ago, Hogan said that he got tired of remaining silent, and, he just couldn’t sit back anymore after the attack on Trump. “I got tired of remaining silent. I sat back and watched the borders collapse, I watched the economy collapse, I watched the price of gas, the price of food. Everything just does an upside-down flip,” he had said.