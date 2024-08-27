Dolphins Braxton Berrios’ Girlfriend Alix Earle Addresses Using Racial Slurs in Controversial Resurfaced Videos

Alix Earle, the popular TikToker, broke her silence regarding a controversy that emerged from her past. Recently, screenshots of her ASKfm account from 2014 resurfaced. It showed that she had used a racist slur when she was only 13 years old.

On August 26, Earle took to social media to publicly address the issue. She offered a heartfelt apology and took full responsibility for her actions. She emphasized that her young age at the time did not excuse her behavior and made it clear that she deeply regrets using the slur.

Alix Earle responds to old racial slurs online

In her Instagram post, Earle acknowledged her mistake, stating, “I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word.”

“It is not an excuse for using that word in any context or at any age,” she wrote. Earle wanted to assure her followers that the language she used in the past does not reflect who she is today. “I want my fans to know that it is not the way I speak or what I stand for,” she emphasized.

Earle expressed sincere remorse for the pain and offense her past words have caused, saying, “I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart. I promise you that could not be further from the truth.” She reaffirmed her commitment to using her platform to promote positivity and support for others. “My platform has always focused on positivity, entertainment, and uplifting others, and will continue to do so. I am sincerely sorry to those I have offended,” she added.

Reflecting on her response to the controversy, Earle admitted that she regretted not addressing the situation sooner. She explained that she had initially hesitated to speak out, influenced by others who advised her to remain silent. “I allowed too many people to talk me out of saying something for too long,” she revealed.

However, her decision to stay quiet was made with good intentions. She now recognizes that it was the wrong approach. “In the absence of my addressing this, my silence allowed others to fill the void with rumors that simply aren't true,” she continued.

Earle also clarified that there was no truth to the claims that she was trying to trademark her old posts or that a brand had decided to sever ties with her. “There is no truth to the rumors I was trying to trademark my old posts or that an unnamed brand announced they would no longer be working with me, as I'd never been in conversations with them,” she explained.

Earle concluded her statement by reiterating her commitment to honesty and transparency with her followers. “Regardless of what's being said online,” she wrote, “I wanted to come on here to address the facts and, most importantly, apologize.”

The rise of the controversy revolving around Alux Earle

The controversy began when screenshots of Earle's offensive comments were shared on the Alix Earle Snark page on Reddit in 2023. The posts quickly gained attention on TikTok and other subreddits. It includes one connected to the podcast, Do We Know Them?

The podcast's hosts, Jessi Smiles and Lily Marston discussed the screenshots and the rumor about Earle. Especially about attempting to trademark the posts during their August 12 episode. According to Jessi, Earle's lawyers had contacted them, claiming that the screenshots violated copyright.

However, the hosts had no direct connection to the subreddit where the images were initially shared. “Her lawyer contacted us and said that we have violated their copyright,” Jessi said, adding that people had posted screenshots of the lawyer's message in their subreddit.

Although Earle denied the trademarking rumors, the podcast hosts joked that it would have been “a creative tactic.” Despite the humor, Earle's statement was intended to clear up any misinformation and directly address the controversy with a sincere apology.