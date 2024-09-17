Dolphins Land Tyler Huntley From Ravens’ Practice Squad Amid Tua Tagovailoa’s Third Diagnosed Concussion

The Miami Dolphins have acquired Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad as Tua Tagovailoa continues to recover from his third diagnosed concussion in the NFL.

With Tagovailoa sidelined due to the head injury sustained in the recent loss to the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the signing of Huntley to provide reinforcement behind current backup quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Huntley, affectionately known as Snoop, initially joined the Cleveland Browns as a free agent before finding his way back to the Ravens for a second stint with the team. His experience and previous success in filling in for Lamar Jackson have positioned him as a valuable addition to the Dolphins' roster.

The Dolphins' coaching staff remains diligent in monitoring Tagovailoa's recovery and evaluating the potential implications for his playing future. As Tagovailoa navigates the concussion protocol under the guidance of medical experts, the team continues to prioritize his well-being and long-term health above all else.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa's availability, coach McDaniel emphasizes the importance of allowing the young quarterback to lead discussions about his career path. The team respects Tagovailoa's autonomy and is committed to supporting him throughout his recovery journey.

As Miami prepares to face off against the Seattle Seahawks in their upcoming matchup, Thompson is poised to take on the starting role, backed by the seasoned presence of Huntley. McDaniel expresses confidence in Thompson's growth and development as a quarterback, highlighting his progress since stepping into the spotlight during Tagovailoa's previous absences.

