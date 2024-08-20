Dolphins Star Tua Tagovailoa Unleashes on Brian Flores; Calls Former Coach ‘Terrible Person’

Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, unleashed a bizarre accusation on former head coach Brian Flores, calling him 'a bad guy.' Flores was the Dolphins' head coach from 2019 to 2021, at which time Tagovailoa was selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.



During a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the Dolphins quarterback was asked to compare Flores to his new coach, Mike McDaniel. Tua Tagovailoa did not hold back and made it apparent that he did not like his two years playing under Brian Flores.

Tua stated, "To put it simply, if you wake up every morning and I tell you you sucked at what you did, that you don't belong doing what you do, that you shouldn't be here, that this man should be here, that you haven't earned this right, and then someone else comes in and says, "Dude, you are the perfect match for this. You are correct; you are the finest whatever; you are this, you are that,' like, how would it make you feel to listen to one over the other?"

Tagovailoa subsequently stated that he has spent most of McDaniel's time unlearning some of the negative views he developed about himself under Flores, who currently serves as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator.

Tua concluded with, "Do you understand what I'm saying? And then you hear it, whether it's good or bad, and when you hear it again, you start to believe it. I don't care who you are; you could be the president of the United States, but if you have a bad person saying things you don't want to hear or maybe shouldn't hear, you'll start to believe them about yourself. And that's basically what happened. It's basically been two years of training that out of, not just myself but a handful of the guys who have been here from my rookie year all the way until now."

Advertisement

Also Read: When Peyton Manning Chose His Dad to Present Him at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Flores, hailing from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, was largely regarded as an overachiever at Miami, finishing 24-25 over three seasons.

Tagovailoa struggled in his first two seasons, and Flores benched him several times in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. In two seasons under Flores, the Miami starter passed for 4,467 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 23 games. Flores was unexpectedly sacked following the 2021 season and replaced by Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel, who formerly worked for the 49ers, exudes a player-coach aura and has undoubtedly tapped into Tagovailoa's potential in one of the league's most dynamic attacks. In just two seasons under McDaniel, Tagovailoa has passed for almost 8,100 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Flores did not explicitly answer Tagovailoa's statements, but he defined his connection with him as a positive "player-coach relationship." He has a news conference set for 12:50 p.m. CT on Tuesday, and he'll likely be asked about Tagovailoa's comments.

Advertisement