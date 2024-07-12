Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith Thrashes Bills Fans, Calls Buffalo ‘Worst Place in the World’: ‘The Buffalo Wings Ain’t Even Good’

It seems like Jonnu Smith has created some serious drama with his recent comments. In a recent controversy that has erupted, Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith referred to Buffalo as the “worst place in the world.” His outspoken remarks have ignited debate among sports enthusiasts and fans across the world.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills haven't been exactly the best of friends, and things took a turn in this rivalry. Smith's comments may have disrespected the Bills fans, but they also intensified the tension between the teams. It seems like Smith may have gone offensive on the podcast.

Jonnu Smith attacks Buffalo, Calling out the city and its wings

Jonnu Smith, a tight end for the Miami Dolphins, hasn't caught a pass yet for the team but took multiple shots at Buffalo as a guest on The Drive Bar podcast. During the podcast, Smith delivered an out-of-nowhere critique of Buffalo City and its famous chicken wings.

Smith made some controversial comments: "You ever went to Buffalo? Oh, my gosh, man. I don’t know how those dudes do it. I don’t know how they did it. I don’t know how they did it, man. Going from anywhere in the country, man, and going to Buffalo. It got to be the worst place you could be. And the Buffalo wings ain’t even good. They ain’t even good."

Natives and fans of Buffalo seem to be upset and annoyed by Jonnu Smith's remarks.



Dolphins TE: Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith, tight end for the Miami Dolphins, is known for his athleticism and unwavering determination on the field in the NFL. Jonnu has carved out an important role in the NFL landscape. His journey to the NFL began during his college years at Florida International University (FIU).