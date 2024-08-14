Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios Asked if He Plans to Marry Alix Early by Kay Adams

Miami Dolphins wide receiver and kick returner Braxton Berrios has gained attention recently. He is not just known for his performance on the field. But also for his relationship with popular influencer and Sports Illustrated digital cover girl, Alix Earle.

The 28-year-old NFL player and the 23-year-old social media star have been dating for over a year, and their relationship has become a hot topic among fans and media alike. Berrios frequently appears in Earle's TikTok videos, further fueling interest in their relationship.

On Tuesday, FanDuel's Kay Adams visited the Dolphins' training camp and took the opportunity to interview Berrios. Known for her engaging interview style, Adams attempted to get Berrios to spill some details. Especially about his relationship with Earle.

She kicked off the conversation with a playful question. She asked Berrios if he wanted to spend the next 10 minutes discussing how he planned to propose to Earle or if he preferred to talk about football.

Laughing, Berrios chose to start with football, skillfully deflecting the question. However, Adams was not ready to give up so easily. As the interview continued, she asked why Berrios hadn’t followed the advice of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. He had previously advised him to “get married.” Berrios responded thoughtfully, mentioning that McDaniel emphasizes a process for everything. He also included football and relationships.

Before Berrios could finish his explanation, Adams playfully interrupted, accusing him of having a rehearsed answer. “You had an answer for this! This is b******t! You had a canned answer for this,” Adams said with a laugh.

She then pressed further, asking where Berrios stood in the “process” of his relationship with Earle. Berrios simply replied, “We're in the process. We're in it.”

Although Berrios didn’t reveal much, his comments were enough to spark speculation among fans, particularly Earle's followers. They are now buzzing with excitement over the possibility of an engagement shortly. The playful exchange between Berrios and Adams has only added fuel to the fire. Many are wondering if wedding bells could be on the horizon.

This potential shift in focus might be a welcome change for Earle. He has been dealing with some personal controversy recently. The speculation about her relationship with Berrios could provide a positive distraction from the challenges she’s been facing.

As for Berrios, who is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, he is expected to play a key role in the team's receiving corps. In addition to his duties as a wide receiver, he will be sharing return responsibilities with star player Tyreek Hill. Berrios' performance on the field has been solid, and he remains a valuable asset to the team.

The intersection of sports and celebrity culture is nothing new, but the relationship between Berrios and Earle has captivated both NFL fans and followers of social media influencers. With both individuals being prominent figures in their respective fields, their relationship continues to attract attention, and fans are eagerly watching to see what the future holds for this high-profile couple.