Dominik Mysterio Breaks Silence On Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan Situation With Infamous Bill Clinton Reference

Dominik Mysterio is caught in a huge conundrum. ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley returned from her hiatus on Monday Night RAW and caught him red-handed hobnobbing with Liv Morgan. While Liv Morgan escaped without wasting a moment, Dominik was caught in a fuss.

Rhea Ripley was agitated. She didn’t even talk to Dominik, and just walked backstage through the ramp, as Dominik Mysterio pleaded to her for his innocence. And now, Dominik is trying to justify his position by sharing a picture of former US President, Bill Clinton which is from his sex scandal interview with Monica Lewinsky.

What is the context of this picture?

In the very famous sex scandal of 1998 involving Bill Clinton, the former US President had pleaded innocence. He said, “I did not have any sexual relations with that woman (Monica Lewinsky).”

The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal was a sex scandal involving Bill Clinton, the President of the United States. Their relationship started in 1995, when Clinton was 49 years old, and Lewinsky was 22 years old.

Lewinsky, who worked as an intern at White House with Bill Clinton, had alleged that she had nine sexual encounters with Bill Clinton from November 1995 to March 1997. However, Bill Clinton in the interview had declared that he did not have any sexual encounters with that woman. However, there was enormous evidence of their affair, and substance in Lewinsky allegations.

The scandal is sometimes referred to as “Monicagate”, “Lewinskygate”, “Taligate”, “Sexgate” and “Zippergate”.

So, Dominik Mysterio through this picture is telling Rhea Ripley that she did not have any sexual relations with Liv Morgan. Co-incidentally this was also the first time that Dominik had embraced Liv Morgan. Prior to this, he wasn’t opening up to Morgan and a number of times had even shunned her off.

What’s next for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan?

Rhea Ripley was sent on an injury hiatus by Liv Morgan. In her absence, Morgan had also tried to throw temptations at Dominik. She had even tried to create a wedge in the Judgement Day group.

This might lead to Morgan and Rhea Ripley going against each other at SummerSlam 2024. Since it would be a Women’s World Championship match, Ripley might also win the title against Liv Morgan.

The 27-year-old former NXT Champion had won the belt at WrestleMania 39 and went on to retain the belt till WrestleMania 40. However, the next day, she was attacked by Liv Morgan at WWE backstage. Thereafter, Ripley had to forfeit her WWE title, which was then won by released WWE superstar, Becky Lynch in a Battle Royal.

