Dominik Mysterio Displays Signs of Falling for Liv Morgan’s Allure After Social Media Slip-Up

Liv Morgan will stop at nothing to obtain Dominik Musterio’s affection. Although Dirty Dom has proven to be as stoic as possible by rejecting Morgan’s advances, he is beginning to give in.

On the surface, Dominik shows nothing but rejection, but do you think he is hiding a smile, knowing that he is desired by WWE’s current hottest female star, Liv Morgan?

In a hilarious slip-up on social media, Dominik Mysterio ended up revealing that he was yielding to her irresistible charm. That happens to the best of men.

Dominik Mysterio displays signs of folding for Liv Morgan on social media

On the latest edition of Raw, Liv Morgan continued playing her mind games with Dominik, in a bid to enthrall him. Mysterio found his missing vest on Liv Morgan. The women’s world champion playfully asked him to take it off her. Subsequently, Morgan took to Twitter to post a sultry picture of herself, sporting a “Dirty Dom” t-shirt captioned, “Thinking of u.”

Dom Dom failed to cope and ended up reposting Liv Morgan’s post. Furthermore, Mysterio posted a funny GIF of Dwight Schrute from the show “The Office” in a now-deleted post, implying she is getting to him.

At this point, the growing chemistry between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is palpable. So far, Morgan’s revenge tour has turned out the way she expected. Snatching Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley would be Liv Morgan’s ultimate victory over the Eradicator when she returns.

However, there is no telling what Rhea Ripley will do once she makes her much-awaited return.

What could happen to Dominik Mysterio when Rhea Ripley makes her return?

Rhea Ripley’s time has spiraled down ever since Liv Morgan made her comeback. Considering that Liv Morgan has already claimed Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Title, which she never lost in the first place, Morgan is indefatigably bent on taking away what is nearest and dearest to Ripley: Dominik Mysterio.

The outcome of this could lead to WWE recreating the custody of Dominik Mysterio's ladder match from 2005. Morgan and Ripley could battle it out for a barn-burning ladder match in a winner-take-all clash, with the Women’s World Championship and Dominik Mysterio on the line.

At this point, it’s all speculation until Ripley returns and begins taking names.