Dominik Mysterio Invites THIS WWE Superstar To Join Judgement Day Faction But It’s Not Liv Morgan; Guess Who It Is

Rhea Ripley has returned to WWE but she is in no mood to join the Judgement Day. Mami is miffed with Dominik Mysterio for hobnobbing with Liv Morgan in her absence. She isn’t on talking terms with any of the Judgement Day members so far, apart from Damian Priest.

So, in the last few weeks of RAW, it certainly looked like Liv Morgan might be the next person to replace Ripley in the Judgement Day faction. But that hasn’t happened so far. And now, Dominik Mysterio has even extended an invitation for a new person to join the group. But it’s not Liv Morgan. It’s the newest WWE signee Stephanie Vaquer.

What has Dominik Mysterio said about Stephanie Vaquer?

While speaking to a Mexican news outlet, ESTO, Dominik Mysterio pitched the idea of Stephanie Vaquer joining Judgement Day.

"She’s going to bring something different to this side of the United States. I'm excited to see her. If she wants she can have something with Judgment Day; There are two Irish, two Puerto Ricans and we hire someone else who comes from Mexico,” Wrestletalk quoted Stephanie Vaquer.

Led by Finn Balor, the Judgement Day faction started in 2022, and later the likes of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio joined the faction. A few months back JD McDonagh too was included in the group. Also, former LWO member Carlito is seen with the group members, although he hasn’t joined the group officially.

Stephanie Vaquer reacts to Dominik Mysterio’s invitation

The CMLL superstar took to X to reply to Dirty Dom’s invitation on X. Though she didn’t officially give confirmation for joining the faction, she said that she liked the idea. “What do you think? ?? I like the idea,” Stephanie wrote on her X account.

For the uninitiated, Stephanie Vaquer is no ordinary wrestler who has been signed by the WWE but is an all-time renowned Mexican wrestler who held championship belts at both CMLL and NJPW. She was roped in by WWE much against the wishes of AEW, which had thrown a very lucrative deal at her.

Stephanie Vaquer had appeared at AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, against Mercedes Mone. Though she lost the fight, Stephanie got huge acclaim for her fighting skills. It is said that WWE had gone after Stephanie Vaquer and did offer her a good contract, much more than what AEW had offered her. And on July 11, WWE Legend Shawn Michaels announced her entering the WWE. She will make her first WWE presence at NXT tonight.

