Dominik Mysterio Reveals Adorable New Nickname For Liv Morgan After She Helps Judgement Day Win On WWE RAW

The Judgement Day and LWO opened Monday Night RAW this week, with the father-son duo, Rey and Dominik Mysterio confronting each other and later colliding in a tag team match. Liv Morgan assisted Daddy Dom in pinning Rey, securing a victory for Judgement Day. Following the episode of The Red Brand, Dominik came up with a new nickname for Liv Morgan.

Dirty Dom posted several pictures of him and Liv Morgan on X (formerly Twitter), showing his love and appreciation for the World Women's Champion. Tagging Morgan, he captioned the set of images, "My güerita and me…". Additionally, he hashtagged the post, calling himself the greatest Mysterio of all time.

The Spanish term güerita refers to a foreign Caucasian woman. Playing a Mexican character like his father, this is the way he displays affection towards his new love interest, who helped him win a match this week.

When LWO and The Judgement Day faced off in the squared circle this week, it was a random match, considering the latter is feuding with The Terror Twins.

The two popular factions of Monday Night RAW collided in a tag team battle, and the Mysterious, Rey and Dominik, were the focal points of the match.

Dom Dom was lying in the match when Rey caught him in a vulnerable position. When the former WWE Champion attempted to hit a Frog Splash on his son, Liv, who was by the ringside, moved her Daddy Dom out of the way, Rey landed on the mat. This allowed Dom to pin Rey, claiming a win for his side.

Once the match was over, in typical Judgement Day fashion, they launched an attack on LWO, which prompted The Terror Twins to come out.

Luckily, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor managed to escape the wrath of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, but Carlito and JD were taken out to end the segment on RAW this week.

A big Mixed Tag Team battle between the team of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest is scheduled for Bash in Berlin next weekend in Germany.

Dirty Dom stabbed Mami's back a couple of weeks ago at SummerSlam, which led to the official end of their relationship and the beginning of a new chapter between Dom and Liv.

An enraged Mami will look for retribution in their upcoming match, while Damian Priest will look for the same after being kicked out of Judgement Day.

