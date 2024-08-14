Dominik Mysterio Reveals His Real Wife Marie Juliette's Reaction to Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan Love Triangle Storyline

Dominik Mysterio is the biggest heel superstar on the WWE roster right now. Whenever Dirty Dom picks the mic, the WWE Universe boos at the top of their lungs, which enables him to even speak in front of a WWE audience.

At SummerSlam 2024, Dominik Mysterio turned more evil as he chose to betray his Mami Rhea Ripley and pick WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan’s side after he distracted the referee and threw the chair in the ring.

Dominik Mysterio's master plan worked well. Liv Morgan took good advantage of the distraction, planting Rhea Ripley’s face on the steel chair with her finishing maneuver, Oblivion, and pinning Mami to retain her championship successfully. Not only did Queen of Extreme retain her championship, but she also defeated Rhea Ripley and managed to end The Eradicator's almost 800-day undefeated streak.

Recently, Dominik Mysterio had a fun conversation at former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul’s Impulsive Podcast, where Dominik Mysterio talked about a lot of things, from his rise in business to his personal life. Even during the interview, he didn’t break character and kept on taking digs at his dad, Rey Mysterio.

At one point, the co-host of Impulsive Podcast with Logan Paul asked Dominik Mysterio how his wife reacted to the storyline he is currently in. With Rhea Ripley licking his face, and now Liv Morgan pushing the limits and kissing him on-screen, things are getting more intimate.

Dominik Mysterio then decided to break his character to say that he has been in a relationship with her since they were 14; now they are 27 years old, and she understands the difference between the character's work and reality.

Dirty Dominik then went on to tell his wife Marie Juliette’s reaction to Rhea Ripley licking the face on Monday Night Raw Live, “I do what I do on TV, and when Rhea (Ripley) licked my face the first text I got from her ( Marie Juliette ) was ‘there’s a tarantula in the garage’. She understands the difference from like when I’m on TV I’m ’Dirty Dom’ and I come home to her and I’m her husband Dominik. She does a good job of separating work and real life.”

A couple of days ago, former WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley shared similar thoughts about her husband on her ongoing love triangle storyline before SummerSlam 2024 while she was in conversation with Tvinsider.

The interview asked Rhea Ripley if she faced any sort of problems in her marriage with her real-life husband, Buddy (Murphy).

Rhea Ripley broke her character and explained she feels blessed as his husband is from the professional wrestling industry, has formerly competed in WWE and now is in AEW. He understands what it takes to be on the top of the business and what it demands.

There’s much more left in the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan; on the August 12th edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced a team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio vs Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

