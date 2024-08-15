Dominik Mysterio Reveals If WWE Will Recreate Edge and Lita’s Controversial Celebration on Raw Netflix

Former WWE North American Champion Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the biggest heel superstars on the roster; fans are now booing him even, and the heat has multiplied since he betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024 and picked Liv Morgan’s side and helped her to retain her championship.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan’s team will face the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 in a mixed tag team match. Recently, Dominik Mysterio made an appearance at Logan Paul’s Impulsive Podcast, where he talked about multiple things, from his sudden rise to the top, The Judgement Day, taking some shots at his father, Rey Mysterio, and many more.

During the conversation. Logan Paul asked Dominik Mysterio what his take on WWE products goes a bit edgier next year when WWE’s Monday Night RAW finds a new home at Netflix. This year WWE announced a massive deal with Netlfix and confirmed fans from 2025 that Monday Night RAW will be on Netlfix.

Dominik Mysterio agreed that, sure, the product will go edgier, but WWE won’t be pulling the strings too early. They’ll give it some time, slowly analyze the fans' reactions, and move forward with it.

Dirty Dominik said, “People are gonna expect us to just go in there and just first episode of RAW on Netflix. I think people are gonna expect, you know, freaking blood and tables everywhere, t*tties. You know, like Edge and Lita, where they had the live sex show. I’m sure people are gonna expect things like that.”

Dominik continued, “But I feel like in order for stuff like that to be special and meaningful, you can’t have it all the time.” Well, it sure looks like the WWE has no such plans for such segments as of now.”

In the same interview, Dominik Mysterio was asked about his real wife’s reaction to making on live television with Rhea Ripley and now with Liv Morgan, to which Dominik Mysterio revealed he and his wife Marie Juliette have been dating since they were 14 years old and better understand each other.

He continued by revealing Marie Juliette's first text to him after Rhea Ripley licked his face live on Monday Night Raw: “I do what I do on TV, and when Rhea (Ripley) licked my face, the first text I got from her (Marie Juliette) was ‘There’s a tarantula in the garage.’” She understands the difference between, like, when I’m on TV, I’m ’Dirty Dom’ and I come home to her, and I’m her husband, Dominik. She does a good job of separating work and real life.”

Dominik Mysterio revealed his wife understands his gimmick and what this business demands to keep you on top. Dirty Dominik Mysterio has managed to gain massive fan following and has carved his name in the bold letters as the next big superstar of WWE. The future holds much more for Dominik Mysterio than one can expect; he is being loved by management and, most importantly, fans.

What’s your prediction for Dominik Mysterio’s future? Will he become a world champion soon? Comment down.

