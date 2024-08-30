Dominik Mysterio Says He Is 'The Only Person To Turn Heel While Already Being Heel' After Rhea Ripley Betrayal 

Dominik Mysterio might be the most despicable heel in WWE at the moment; he gets jeered in every arena the moment he starts talking. Recently, the junior Mysterio talked about his take on being the most hated heel in WWE, in addition to discussing The Judgment Day and the storyline involving Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio was a guest on The New York amid his Mixed Tag Team match against Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin. Talking about the ongoing heel run, he stated,

"I am the most hated. I am the bad guy. I think I’m one of the only people, if not the only person, to turn heel while already being heel. It’s kind of just pouring more gasoline on the fire at that point. It’s just really cool."



Dirty Dom added that he is grateful for the opportunities given by WWE. He is trying his best. People despise him because he is pretty.

Prior to fighting Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin, Dom revealed why they were thrown out of the group. As per him, the duo had gotten ahead of the rest of the group. Hence, Judgement Day was coerced to take them out of the group. Given their history together, it would be great to share the ring.

Dominik Mysterio has been a heel for the past two years after turning on Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, in 2022. Once he aligned with The Judgement Day, he gradually morphed into the Dirty Dom character, developing an unconventional relationship with Rhea Ripley.

Mami being the dominant individual in their relationship, Dominik was always under pressure. Things altered at SummerSlam when Dominik had enough of Rhea Ripley, and he backstabbed her, aligning with Liv Morgan.

Dominik recently revealed how his relationship with Liv Morgan is better than his previous relationship with Rhea Ripley. The reigning World Women's Champion doesn't have the dominating demeanor of Mami.

Walking into SummerSlam, Dominik was already a heel, while Rhea was showing hints of turning a babyface. After his betrayal, it was one of the rare instances when a wrestler turned heel while already remaining a heel, creating more nuclear heat.

On the other hand, Ripley officially turned into a babyface alongside Damian Priest, who was also betrayed by The Judgement Day. The duo has been an impressive mixed tag team, showing unerring chemistry, and they should be the favorites to win at Bash in Berlin.