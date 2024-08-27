Dominik Mysterio Says Relationship With Liv Morgan Better Than That With Rhea Ripley; ‘She Accepts Me for Who I Am’

Daddy Dom is enjoying his days with his new lady love, Liv Morgan. After weeks of rebuking her, Dominik Mysterio finally showed his teeth at SummerSlam when he helped her win the match against his ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley.

That was not surprising, though. Several WWE fans were apprehensive that Dominik might betray Ripley, as he is known for backstabbing those who support him. His father, Rey Mysterio, is a classic example.

Dominik Mysterio, however, feels good about his relationship with Morgan. Recently, while speaking in a Cheap Heat podcast, Mysterio said that his relationship with Morgan is better than that with Rhea Ripley.

“I just think that there is equal respect, and she just accepts me for who I am,” Dominik said. He stated that Morgan accepts every trait of his, whether it’s playing video games or his food habits. So, he kind of clicks with the Women’s World Championship.



Similarly, Morgan said the same thing about Dominik when replying to a question about whether her Daddy Dom would leave her in the same way. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Morgan said that one must be crazy enough to even think about this, as there is absolutely no way that Dominik Mysterio is betraying her.

She stated that it won’t happen because she understands Dom and accepts him for what he is. “And I think that's what is different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him but I do,” she said.

But it’s only a matter of time before Dirty Dom shows his true colors. Even though he has succeeded in gaining enormous popularity as a heel, he has also started getting a lot of heat from WWE fans.

In the last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik defeated his father, Rey Mysterio, in yet another treacherous manner. Liv Morgan and JD McDonagh interfered in the match, causing the referee to lose his focus, which helped Dom score yet another win over his father.

And it didn’t stop with that. Dominik even attempted a Frog Splash from the top of the turnbuckle, where Rey Mysterio was lying on the announce table. But their plans were spoiled by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, who returned and attacked them.

Morgan and Dominik are scheduled to face Ripley and Damian Priest at the upcoming WWE PPV Bash in Berlin. It appears that Morgan and the company might steal another victory over Ripley and Priest. We will see the rest on August 31.

