Donald Trump Accepts Logan Paul’s Joe Biden Diss Track Request After Calling Him Worst US President

Could former President Donald Trump be taking political rivalry to the rap world? In his latest appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Trump didn't just throw verbal jabs at President Joe Biden; he flirted with the idea of a diss track.

Amidst discussions ranging from UFOs to Taylor Swift, and a potential presidential run, Trump labeled Biden "the worst president in the history of our country." How serious was Trump about this musical challenge? And what does this say about the lesser known side of Trump?

Is Biden the 'Worst President' ever?

During the podcast, Trump didn't mince words about his opinions on President Joe Biden. He stated bluntly, "Biden is just so bad. He is so bad, he is the worst president in the history of our country." This statement clearly caught Logan Paul’s attention.

Paul, always quick with a comeback, suggested, “You should make a diss track on him.” Trump, ever the showman, responded, “Yeah we’ll do something, we’ll do something.”

This exchange was a surprising moment, highlighting Trump's willingness to consider unconventional methods to express his views. Trump and Paul discussed the upcoming presidential election, Trump’s thoughts on UFOs, and even dipped into pop culture by talking about Taylor Swift and the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Trump's take on UFOs and government secrets

On Logan Paul’s podcast, Trump delved into the intriguing topic of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) and alien life. “Am I a believer? No, I probably can’t say I am,” Trump admitted. “But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there.”

Advertisement

UAPs have recently grabbed the attention of Congress, with bipartisan House members questioning the military about potential evidence of alien activity. Paul voiced similar concerns about government transparency, which Trump downplayed.

Trump shared that during his presidency, he investigated the phenomena and found no proof of hidden information. “A lot of very good, solid people believe it’s true,” he noted, “but I’ve never been convinced, even despite that.” What will he do next? Could we really see a diss track from a former president?