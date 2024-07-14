Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: What Did Steph Curry and Steve Kerry Say About Shooting?

An assassination attempt on former American President Donald Trump has left Americans in shock and Team USA basketball coach Steve Kerr and star player Stephen Curry are two of the individuals who expressed their thoughts after the incident.

As the shots were fired, Secret Service was quickly in action, and before Trump could get to his feet, he ducked behind a podium and was soon surrounded by Secret Service agents. Even as the agents carried him off the stage, they continued to hear gunfire. Photographs showing bleeding and fist-pumping Trump triumphantly escaping the assassination attempt also symbolize a turning point in this year's political campaign.

What did Steve Kerr say?

Kerr said, "I found out on my family group text. My family was all talking about it so at 5.30 in the morning ... That’s how I found out and of course immediately I went to different news sites to find out what happened."

Law enforcement shot and killed the gunman but before that, his shooting killed one spectator and made two critically injured. A Pennsylvanian man named Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 was later identified as the shooter.

Kerr added, "Just a terrible, sad spectacle. Two people dying. It’s such a demoralizing day for our country."

What did the Secret Service say?

According to the Secret Service, the gunman had positioned himself outside the rally site and fired multiple shots toward the stage. Although the agency stated that the FBI is looking into the incident, it hasn't provided many additional details about the attack since.

What did Steph Curry say?

Curry added: "This is a very sad time in general, all the conversations around the election and the state of politics in our country, and then you have a situation like this, which just evokes a lot of emotions around things that we need to correct as a people."

Social media videos seemed to show the gunman setting up his position on a building's roof while onlookers yelled at security personnel.

Trump thanked the Secret Service

Trump's right ear was gushing blood when he was taken to the hospital. After the shooting, he thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement on his Truth Social platform for their prompt action.

The US team's next match is against Australia at Etihad Arena and two days later they will face Serbia. The games are a part of the squad's training for their 17th bid at the Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, which get underway on July 26.

