Donald Trump Hails Khabib Nurmagomedov as the ‘Greatest Fighter of All Time’ After Their UFC 302 Meet-Up

Donald Trump is definitely not casual when it comes to the fight business. The former President attended UFC 302 in New Jersey. Have you ever seen a president at a fight event?

Trump did not just attend; he made a grand entrance. The crowd erupted in cheers. Do you know who else was there?

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated UFC legend. Khabib retired with a perfect record of 29-0. Can you imagine never losing a single round? That’s dominance! Trump and Khabib had a brief but meaningful conversation. And now Trump has hailed him as the GOAT.

Why Trump believes in Khabib's greatness

During the event, Trump had a brief but impactful meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former undefeated UFC lightweight champion. Following their encounter, Trump took to Truth Social to praise the Dagestani legend.

He wrote, "Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired after a RECORD of 29-0, never having lost even a single round, is probably the Greatest Fighter of All Time. I met him at the UFC event on Saturday night in New Jersey. A really smart guy - Big things in the future for Khabib!"

Trump's endorsement didn't come as a surprise to those who know his history with the UFC. From the early days of the promotion, Trump has been a significant supporter. When the UFC struggled to find venues due to the sport’s controversial reputation, Trump stepped in. He offered the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City as a host venue, recognizing the sport’s growth potential.

His support was crucial during the UFC's tough times. UFC CEO Dana White often credits Trump for helping the organization survive and thrive. Trump's appearance at UFC 302 and his words about Khabib underscore his ongoing connection to the fight business. This event was yet another example of his enthusiasm for the sport and its athletes.

People are always debating about who the GOAT of UFC is, for some it's Conor McGregor because of what he did for UFC. For some, it's Jon Jones or others.

