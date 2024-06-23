Donald Trump Mocks Philadelphia Eagles During Campaign 6 Years After Cancelling Their White House Visit

Donald Trump made his way to Philadelphia for his first rally of the year ahead of the upcoming presidential election and the former US president couldn't stop from mocking the home NFL team during a speech.

Trump had already denied entry for the customary event at the White House for the team back in 2018 after the side won their first-ever Super Bowl championship.

Donald Trump trolls Philadelphia Eagles during his presidential campaign in the city

Donald Trump visited the first city in 2024 and it was Philly. The 78-year-old American politician had something to say about the National Football League (NFL) side, the Philadelphia Eagles, but not something nice.

A clip shared by MLFootball on X (formerly Twitter) went viral for Trump dissing the East Division side. He said, as per the video, “You guys used to have good teams here. Do you still have good teams here? I don’t know. A little bit.”

This wasn't the first time Trump did something not in favor of the team. He once cancelled the team's visit to the White House back in 2018 after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII defeating the American Football Conference (AFC) and defending Super Bowl LI champion New England Patriots 41-43.

Donald Trump canceled the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House in 2018

Donald Trump, as mentioned before, had canceled the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House after their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2018 following a controversy over standing for the National Anthem at NFL games.

The 45th president of the United States of America from 2017 to 2021 said in a statement, as per CNN, “The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow.”

Trump further continued with the reason for the cancellation, “They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

He added, “The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.” A source close to the players of the team told CBS News that less than 10 players were planning to attend the White House for the customary event held for the teams winning championships.

Trump also said that he won't invite the National Basketball Association (NBA) team Golden State Warriors, ahead of their championship sweep night in 2018. He told the reporters, “I didn't invite LeBron James, and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team.”

This came after James and Curry, both stated that their teams were not interested in visiting the White House. The Los Angeles Lakers star had said that time, as per a report in CBS News, “no one wants the invite anyway. It won't be Golden State or Cleveland going.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors did visit the White House in 2023 when Joe Biden was in office, returning since Barack Obama's presidency in 2015. The team avoided Trump, although the team won two championships (2017 and 2018) while he was in power.

