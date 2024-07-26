Tuesday, November 5, will decide who will be the new face of the United States of America. With elections on the horizon, everyone is curious to know the new name of the president for 2024. Will Trump be back, or will Kamala Harris take over? Apart from the excitement, fans are eager to know what sports legends think and are back for.

Along similar lines, NBA star Steph Curry has recently made his opinion public on the 2024 presidential elections and, while candidly speaking to reporters, added the reason why he is backing Kamala Harris. Despite being overseas preparing for the Summer Olympics in Paris, Curry is vocal about his opinion.

Although Harris has not been officially nominated to represent the Democratic Party in the upcoming November election, it is expected to happen soon. Clearly, the Golden State Warriors star and U.S. Olympian is excited to support her. Here you go.

Steph Curry’s long standing support for Kamala Harris

On Thursday, July 25, Curry shared his thoughts: “The fact that President Biden gave the endorsement, Vice President Harris is primed to bring her energy to this campaign and, hopefully, if she’s on the ticket, winning the election, but it’s a big deal, to say the least.”

Take a look at the post:

Curry has consistently praised Harris for her relentless work and her ability to connect. To continue this, he added, as per ESPN. "She represents the Bay Area. She’s been a big supporter of us, so I want to give that energy right back to her. "Just excited; obviously we’re representing our country.”

He further continues to add, “This is a monumental next couple of months for our country and the direction that we’re heading. Hopefully, this is a great way to do our part and continue to unify the country. Sports bring a lot of people together. For her at this moment, knowing what’s ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism, knowing how divided our country is right now."

Given his influence, Curry's endorsement carries significant weight. As one of the most well-known athletes globally, his opinions can shape public perception and voter behavior.

By openly supporting Harris, he sends a clear message about the leadership he believes the country needs. Not only that, but his words attract a positive aura and love from fans.

The importance of unity is making waves

Curry highlighted the importance of unity and positive energy in his statement, especially in today's political climate. "Sports brings a lot of people together," Curry noted, emphasizing the unifying power of athletic events like the Olympics. He views his support for Harris as an extension of this unifying spirit, hoping her leadership can help bridge the country’s divides.

The icon is known for his uplifting attitude both on and off the court. Curry’s focus on optimism and positive energy is integral to his approach. This mindset is crucial as the nation faces numerous challenges, from political polarization to social injustices. Curry believes that with the right leadership, there is potential for healing and progress.

His comments about Harris also reflect his confidence in her abilities and potential to affect meaningful change. "Hopefully, this is a great way to do our part and continue to unify the country," Curry said. His words resonate with many seeking hope and direction in turbulent times. What do you think about these lines, and who will be the next president of the USA? Share with us in the comments.

