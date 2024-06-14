Donald Trump Shares Honest Opinion on Khabib Nurmagomedov After Their Viral Chat at UFC 302

Did you catch the viral moment at UFC 302? Former President Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov had a fascinating chat. What did they talk about? Trump recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. He couldn't stop praising Khabib.

The undefeated fighter, known for his 29-0 record, has left a lasting impression. Trump was particularly moved by Khabib's decision to retire after his father's passing. Curious about Trump's exact words? He called Khabib "just about my favorite guy."

A fighter who never lost a round

Trump, a long-time UFC fan, couldn't hide his admiration for Khabib during the podcast. He marveled at Khabib's perfect record, saying, "I met Khabib. Who’s 29-0, his father died and he just said, that’s it for me and you know his father was great at what he did."

Moreover, Trump emphasized Khabib's dominance in the octagon. "Probably he never lost even a round. I think he, 29-0, they say he never lost a round," Trump continued, clearly impressed by the fighter's skill and discipline.

Their meeting at UFC 302 wasn't just a casual encounter. Trump and Khabib discussed significant issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Trump recalled, "We got to speak and he was just about my favorite guy." This moment highlighted Khabib's influence and his concern for global issues, adding depth to their conversation.

The former president's comments painted a picture of genuine admiration and respect. Trump's heartfelt words, "I thought he was great," capture the essence of their interaction, showcasing Khabib's remarkable legacy both inside and outside the octagon.

Advertisement

Trump's previous praise of Khabib

Donald Trump didn't just chat with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 302; he took to social media to sing his praises. On X, Trump shared his admiration for the former UFC lightweight champion, emphasizing Khabib's unbeaten streak in the octagon.

"Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired after a record of 29-0, never having lost even a single round, is probably the greatest fighter of all time," Trump posted.

He continued, reminiscing about their meeting, "I met him at the UFC event on Saturday night in New Jersey. A really smart guy - Big things in the future for Khabib! DJT." Trump’s post not only celebrated Khabib’s legacy but also hinted at the respect he has for his intellect and future potential.